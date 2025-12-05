Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself enjoying a smiley (sheep's head) with friends at a Cape Town restaurant

The rugby player amused viewers by declaring his favourite part of the dish, adding a dramatic expression to highlight how much he enjoyed it in the TikTok clip

Social media users praised the captain’s authenticity and suggested he get the entire Springbok squad to try the popular South African delicacy

Siya Kolii's visit to a restaurant in Cape Town showed his love for African cuisine. Image: @siyakolisi

The South African rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, once again charmed the internet, not with a tackle, but with his dinner choice at a Cape Town restaurant.

A clip was shared on his TikTok account @siyakolisi, capturing a fun and authentic moment of the globally recognised athlete enjoying a traditional meal with friends, and sparking laughter online.

The video shows the beloved captain having dinner with friends, including popular artist Mandisi Dyantyi, at Marcos, an African cuisine restaurant in Cape Town’s Bo-Kaap. Siya lifted the main focus of his meal, a perfectly cooked smiley (sheep’s head), to the camera. He proudly stated that the meat only needed a bit of salt, confirming his preference for simplicity.

Siya Kolisi enjoys African cuisine

He then revealed his ultimate preference: his favourite part of the entire dish was the ear while cutting it from the meat. The moment that sent the clip into viral laughter was his cultural commentary. TikTok user @siyakolisi declared that the smiley was too good, using the expressive Xhosa phrase “ngumamayo” and immediately translating it directly as “its mother.” This humorous, literal translation instantly sent his friend into fits of laughter.

Siya's carefree nature was praised by many viewers who called him authentic. Image: @siyakolisi

SA loves Siya Kolisi’s authenticity

The clip garnered massive views and comments from viewers who adored the rugby player’s playful nature. Many called him authentic, loving that he remained deeply connected to his roots and hadn't changed despite being in the global spotlight. The comments section was full of suggestions, with one user playfully proposing that Siya get all the members of the Springboks team to try the smiley. Others joked that the father of two forgets he is a world-famous, high-profile figure, given how casual and open he is about his traditional meal choice.

User @Clinton Landman commented:

"Food for a king. You must let the whole Springboks team try it out and make a video, please, Siya."

User @Mario Thomas shared:

"Nah, man! Now the price is going to increase."

User @snodli added:

"Love this guy, unapologetic pure Xhosa man! Siyakuthanda (we love you) Siyamthanda Kolisi🙌🏽."

User @Ndeyapo_Nambahu asked:

"Do you know that you are famous, Siya 😂?"

User @Ma-Ehhh🇿🇦 said:

"Hopelessly a Xhosa man, loving and appreciating inyama (meat)😅."

User @masandempofu commented:

"What a humble soul usadla osmiley nangoku Gqwashu uyindoda yesiXhosa nyani yihlo siyakuhlonipha sikuthanda kwananjalo (you're still eating sheep head even now, that's why we love and respect you)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

