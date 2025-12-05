Global site navigation

"I Almost Peed My Pants": Daughter Shares Hilarious iPhone Fail After Mom Rewards Her for Passing
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A proud mother’s celebratory gift to her daughter sparked a wave of laughter and heartfelt reactions across TikTok
  • The daughter’s playful response and caption turned the moment into a viral sensation, drawing millions of views and wide engagement
  • Mzansi social media users chimed in with jokes, sympathy and shared experiences, turning the post into a relatable community moment

A TikTok video has left Mzansi in stitches after a young woman shared the heartwarming and unexpectedly funny moment her mother surprised her with what was meant to be a brand-new iPhone to celebrate her academic success.

A woman in South Africa showcased a fake iPhone that her mom bought for her as a gift for her achievements.
A young woman in South Africa posed in a TikTok video as she created content. Image: @thatslowkey.raggedy
Source: TikTok

The clip, which quickly gained traction online, captured both the sincerity of a proud parent and the hilarious twist that followed.

In the video that was posted by the woman under her TikTok handle @thatslowkey, she explained that her mom told her the following:

"I got you a new phone because you passed."

@thatslowkey was overwhelmed with gratitude as she accepted the gift, a sleek device designed to look like the latest iPhone model. However, the moment she inspected it more closely, things took a surprising turn.

While showcasing the phone to her followers, she pointed out that it resembled an iPhone but was missing the trademark Apple logo at the back. The real shock came when she switched it on, only to discover that the familiar Apple boot-up logo was nowhere to be found. Instead, the device revealed itself to be a cleverly disguised off-brand phone.

The TikTok creator, @thatslowkey, shared her reaction in the caption, writing:

"I almost peed my pants 😂🤣. Whoever is scamming our parents, stop😭."

Her playful frustration became a viral sensation as the video gained over 7.8 million views since it was published on November 18, 2025, by the social media user @thatslowkey.

A young woman from South Africa appeared in a TikTok video while creating content.
A woman in South Africa displayed a fake iPhone that her mom bought as a gift for her achievements. Image: @thatslowkey.raggedy
Source: TikTok

People chime in on the woman's iPhone fail

Social media users filled the comments section with jokes, sympathy and stories of parents unknowingly buying imitation gadgets from informal or unverified sellers. Others applauded the mother’s effort, noting that her intention was what truly mattered.

Mapulsss said:

"Congratulations or condolences?? Entlek congratulations 😭👍🏾."

Alungile cracked a joke, saying:

"iPhone 17 protex😭."

User expressed:

"That bubble wrap said it all😭."

Hope shared:

"Welcome? Not hello?😭."

MaTesfayè expressed:

"We won’t notice if you put an apple sticker 😭."

Kαy commented:

"I'm sorry I laughed so hard, friend."

Oratilwe stated:

"I would perish😭."

YuzeNasie simply said:

"I can’t!!!! My tummy hurts, and the music makes it worse."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

