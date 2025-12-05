A proud mother’s celebratory gift to her daughter sparked a wave of laughter and heartfelt reactions across TikTok

The daughter’s playful response and caption turned the moment into a viral sensation, drawing millions of views and wide engagement

Mzansi social media users chimed in with jokes, sympathy and shared experiences, turning the post into a relatable community moment

A TikTok video has left Mzansi in stitches after a young woman shared the heartwarming and unexpectedly funny moment her mother surprised her with what was meant to be a brand-new iPhone to celebrate her academic success.

The clip, which quickly gained traction online, captured both the sincerity of a proud parent and the hilarious twist that followed.

In the video that was posted by the woman under her TikTok handle @thatslowkey, she explained that her mom told her the following:

"I got you a new phone because you passed."

@thatslowkey was overwhelmed with gratitude as she accepted the gift, a sleek device designed to look like the latest iPhone model. However, the moment she inspected it more closely, things took a surprising turn.

While showcasing the phone to her followers, she pointed out that it resembled an iPhone but was missing the trademark Apple logo at the back. The real shock came when she switched it on, only to discover that the familiar Apple boot-up logo was nowhere to be found. Instead, the device revealed itself to be a cleverly disguised off-brand phone.

The TikTok creator, @thatslowkey, shared her reaction in the caption, writing:

"I almost peed my pants 😂🤣. Whoever is scamming our parents, stop😭."

Her playful frustration became a viral sensation as the video gained over 7.8 million views since it was published on November 18, 2025, by the social media user @thatslowkey.

People chime in on the woman's iPhone fail

Social media users filled the comments section with jokes, sympathy and stories of parents unknowingly buying imitation gadgets from informal or unverified sellers. Others applauded the mother’s effort, noting that her intention was what truly mattered.

Mapulsss said:

"Congratulations or condolences?? Entlek congratulations 😭👍🏾."

Alungile cracked a joke, saying:

"iPhone 17 protex😭."

User expressed:

"That bubble wrap said it all😭."

Hope shared:

"Welcome? Not hello?😭."

MaTesfayè expressed:

"We won’t notice if you put an apple sticker 😭."

Kαy commented:

"I'm sorry I laughed so hard, friend."

Oratilwe stated:

"I would perish😭."

YuzeNasie simply said:

"I can’t!!!! My tummy hurts, and the music makes it worse."

Watch the video below:

A touching family moment captured the attention of social media users after a proud father surprised his daughter with an iPhone for her outstanding school performance.

