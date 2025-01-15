An ambitious lady was underwhelmed by a horrible content creation attempt at the grocery store when she almost lost her gadget

Her phone got snatched by a stranger who took it off the shelves while she was vlogging her shopping experience

Grace Modlana inspired aspiring content creators to neglect their comfort zones this year and start living

The year 2024 was an incredible year for one content creator who banked big in brand collaborations.

A lady shared her unfortunate vlogging experience at a grocery store. Image: @arehone_matambele

Source: TikTok

Grace Modlana shared her outstanding achievements after being a struggling graduate at the beginning of last year.

Lady’s phone gets snatched while creating content

A number of South Africans tried vlogging in public for the first time. Some had incredible success, while others vowed never to do it again. A lady, Matambele Arehone, had an idea of filming her grocery shopping experience and placed her phone on a shelf.

As she tried recording a cool open shot, one of three shoppers snatched her phone and tried to run away with it, but Arehone’s reflexes were unmatched.

She managed to get her phone, but the experience killed her willingness to ever blog in public again:

“My first and last shopping vlog. Someone tried to take my phone while vlogging.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s phone snatched while creating content

An ambitious lady shared her unfortunate vlogging experience. Image: @arehone_matambele

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the lady’s viral video and commented:

@B 🫧 was mad at Grace:

“Grace Mondlana when I catch you.”

@X0li thought the lady was too calm for the situation:

“My sister, your reaction is very polite. The public announcement I would have made.”

@Grace Mondlana 🎀 commented:

“OMG, I’m so sorry.”

@ntokozo_sindane_ was amazed by the woman’s behaviour;

“You were begging the thief?”

@T H E M B E K A 💎 said:

“Unkind reminder that this is South Africa.”

