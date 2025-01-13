A popular content creator warned South Africans who dreamed of becoming influencers about the dark side of the profession

The lady, Belinda Gwala, who became famous after her viral chicken video, had a thing or two to share with the ambitious people of Mzansi

Social media users took notes and interacted with the influencer in the comments section

Influencing is rapidly becoming a mainstream career in South Africa

Content creation has become the go-to profession for artistic people, and brands have invested millions in the industry.

A lady warned SA about the dark side of being a content creator. Image: @belindagwala

Source: TikTok

Influencers have shown off their wealth on social media after staying consistent with their art.

Lady warns SA about dark side of being a content creator

There’s always a bit of ugliness that comes with the glitz and glam of any industry. Take Hollywood, for example; the P Diddy scandal shed light on a lot of things done in the dark to acquire stardom.

It’s the same with content creation: One has to pay a price to acquire wealth. A well-known content creator, Belinda Gwala, warned Mzansi about the dark side of being a content creator.

The lady advised her followers and other ambitious people to at least have thick skin when pursuing the profession because internet trolls do not rest. Things will be attached to your name that could take a toll on your mental health:

“Make sure you have money for therapy.”

Watch the video below:

Influencing becomes big profession in SA

South Africans quickly caught on to the influencing space after seeing how well Mihlali Ndamase and Kay Yarms were thriving financially. Content creators switched their niches to attract big brands for paid partnerships.

An article by Glamour explained that influencing has become a top career among young people. Given the opportunity, 57% of Gen Z would become influencers.

Mzansi takes notes on dark side of being content creator

Social media users reacted to the lady’s information and commented:

@yapstar wrote:

“I knew exactly what you were gonna talk about because this was a conversation on Twitter, but the girls were defending you shame because men are insane. Also, it's CBD Twitter; you can't take them seriously.”

@Nasi@Ceby💞 stood with the influencer:

“I’ll always defend you because we went to Sunday school together.”

