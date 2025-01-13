A woman on TikTok amazed Mzansi with how she transformed her body with an effective home workout routine

Her determination to change her lifestyle was commendable, and her transformation was amazing to watch

There are a number of 15 home workouts that could help transform your physical appearance

Social media users praised her for her excellent work and commented on her now-viral video

Sikhululiwe Nduli challenged everyone who promised to start their fitness journey in the new year.

A lady from KZN showed off her toned body from doing home workouts. Image: @sikhululiwe_nduli

Source: TikTok

The woman showed South Africans that there should be no excuses when it comes to accomplishing personal goals.

Lady shows SA how to get dream body with no gym membership

A lot of South Africans have a green smoothie and a treadmill on their 2025 vision board, but they have no idea what the inside of a gym looks like. Most promised to start working out in the first week of January but have been making silly excuses for not stepping into the gym.

An athlete and content creator, Sikhulululiwe Nduli from KZN, proved that excuses can slow down progress. She wanted to transform her body but had no access to a gym, so she worked with what she had.

She trained in her yard, using bricks as weights. Her results are inspiring: She is now super toned and buff.

Watch the video below:

15 home workouts to transform your body

Physicians have been preaching about the importance of keeping active to remain healthy. Good Housekeeping has written an article to help busy people stay active even when home.

The 15-move workout promises physical transformation and improved health:

Jump rope to boost cardio and strength.

15-30 Second Superman Hols helps build strength in the lower back.

Mountain climbers build strength, endurance, and cardiovascular stamina.

Burpees are perfect for getting your heart rate up and are a fantastic finisher for any workout.

Twists are suitable for stretching the core.

Shoulder taps help build stability and strength.

Planks are the most effective workout. They benefit the entire body and require a lot of stabilisation throughout the core.

Dips also strengthen the core.

Pushups are a fantastic full-body workout with a huge emphasis on upper body and core strength.

Wall sits activate glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

Deadlifts tackle glutes and are most effective with weights.

Step-ups are good for balance, stabilisation, and building strength.

The glute bridge move is perfect for warming up the glutes and several muscles before incorporating more range of motion and weights.

Lunges tone legs and tackle the glutes.

Squats should never be missed on leg day at the gym.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s fitness transformation from home

Social media users were impressed with the woman’s consistency:

@Lithembalethu💕 pointed out:

“Proof that you should work with what you have.”

@Y3lllow T prayed:

“May this level of determination find me this year, Lord!

@Kateeku. was impressed:

“The definition of working with what you have instead of complaining, this is motivating.”

@FaneleDuma promised:

“I’m definitely starting tomorrow morning.”

Source: Briefly News