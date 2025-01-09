Boity Thulo showcased her intense gym workout in a trending video, inspiring fans to stay fit

Known for her stunning hourglass figure, Boity admitted to cosmetic surgeries but emphasised hard work at the gym, wearing a stylish red two-piece set

Fans on social media praised her beauty, discipline, and motivation, with some expressing their own fitness aspirations

Boity Thulo just proved that hot bodies come after hard work in the gym. The award-winning rapper and reality TV star showcased her workout routine in a trending video.

Rapper Boity Thulo showed off her workout routine. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo is burning the festive fat in the gym, and we love it for her. The Own Your Throne star recently motivated her fans and followers to hit the gym with her recent post. Boity has been hailed for being one of the hottest stars in SA, and now we see that the hourglass figure doesn't come cheap.

Although she has admitted to doing a few cosmetic surgeries, the star loves showing off her curves and stunning legs. Taking to her X page recently, the Bakae rapper showed her intense workout routine at the gym. Boity looked stylish as always in a red two-piece set and sneakers. Take a look at the video below:

Boity's workout video inspires fans

Social media users loved seeing their favourite media personality working out at the gym. Some were inspired to start working out, while others encouraged her to keep pushing.

@portiajankie said:

"This is the Boity we know of, the one we got introduced to in the industry. First time got introduced to her when she was interviewed on @METROFMSA"

@elkay40 commented:

"Me looking at that torso and arms... Thinking wife wife wife."

@Luteendo wrote:

"New year resolutions kinda vibe."

@Zami_zo added:

"This lady she's extremely beautiful yhooooo."

@StraightupGal added:

"I wish I had the discipline, I like food too much. That's why I will always look like SpongeBob."

Boity responds to ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha's engagement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were shocked to see Boity Thulo's graceful response to her ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha's engagement to Tegan Goldman.

The popular actor announced his engagement with a sweet social media post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News