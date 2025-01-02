South African actor Anthon Jeftha proposed to Tegan Goldman at Tsitsikamma National Park, sharing romantic photos

Ex-girlfriend Boity Thulo commented on his Instagram post with a congratulatory message, earning praise for her emotional maturity and graceful reaction

Boity Thulo and Anthon Jeftha were once a beloved couple in South Africa but broke up after a brief romance, with Jeftha moving on to Tegan shortly afterwards

South Africans were shocked to see Boity Thulo's graceful response to her ex-boyfriend Anthon Jeftha's engagement to Tegan Goldman. The popular actor announced his engagement with a sweet social media post.

Fans praised Boity Thulo for her response to Anton Jeftha's engagement to Tegan Goldman. Image: @boity and @antonjeftha

Love is in the air for actor Anthon Jeftha, who recently proposed to the love of his life, Tegan Goldman, and she said "Yes."

Taking to his Instagram page, the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions actor shared heartwarming pictures from their romantic engagement. The pictures show the engagement at the beautiful Tsitsikamma National Park in the Eastern Cape. He captioned the post:

"She said..Uh💍 Twenty twenty Thrive ✨"

Boity responds to Anton Jeftha's engagement

Social media users flooded Anton Jeftha's post with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Many wished the sweet couple well in their new journey. Fans could not help but notice that rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo also commented on the post. She wrote:

"Called it! 😍😍 Congratulations julle!! 💃🏾💃🏾✨✨🤗🤗❤️❤️"

Boity's comment received more than likes and comments from fans. Many praised the star for her pure heart.

@nayahfrends said:

"@boity I love you, but i love your heart more❤️"

@brighton_keyz commented:

"@boity 🔥🔥🔥🔥 emotional maturity is impeccable 👌"

@thulisilekhethile wrote:

"@boity iyooooooooo ws so mad on your behalf but im realived now, 2025 il also congrats him❤️"

@twnzboutiq added:

"@boity hayi nistrong shame. Teach us how you do it. 😢"

A look at Boity and Anton Jeftha's relationship

Boity Thulo and Anthon Jeftha were Mzansi's most loved couple. The stars painted timelines red with their loved-up pictures and videos. They also travelled around the world together. However, their romance was short-lived, as they broke up a few months after dating.

Anthon Jeftha did not waste time; he moved on with Tegan a few months after parting ways with Boity Thulo.

