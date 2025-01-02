“Found Myself Praying With Them”: Mom Faints at Surprise Birthday Party, SA Stressed by Video
- A heartfelt family celebration turned into an unforgettable moment, leaving everyone emotional and touched
- The special event, planned with love and care, brought unexpected drama that captured hearts online
- The video of a family’s big surprise sparked a mix of laughter and concern, with viewers flooding the comments with reactions
Some surprises are best kept low-key – as one Mzansi family just learned when their heartfelt plan left their mom overwhelmed.
Birthay video goes TikTok viral
The surprise birthday party turned into a viral moment after the guest of honour fainted from sheer shock.
The dramatic yet heartwarming TikTok clip by @tshepi7095 got a whopping 900,000 views and counting.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Family rallies behind bday woman
The video shows the family shouting, “Surprise!” as the woman walks into the venue, only for her to freeze and then faint.
Panic briefly ensues as the family rushes to her aid, fanning her and making sure she’s okay. Thankfully, she regained consciousness quickly, and her loving squad broke into a worship song to calm the moment.
Watch the video below:
The comment section is a rollercoaster of emotions with some people highlighting how dangerous surprises can be.
Read a few reactions below:
@DesireemaMdluliSithole posted:
"Because she's okay ngicela ukuhleka. 🥹🙏🏽"
@Tlami said:
"That mother who started praying! 🙌❤️😍"
@KatlegoReabetsweLeebaby joked:
"No more surprises! Re tlai polayela batsadi guys."
@Licker commented:
"I think your family needs someone like me who can't keep a secret. 😂 I'd have told her about your plans and asked her to act surprised. 😂 I hope mama is ok though. 🥰"
@NEXTLEVEL_RR mentioned:
"Iyooo! 😳 Bathong no more surprises, please. 😢 😭 We nearly had a funeral now. 😢 😔 Happy birthday mamma. 🙏
@user1495497391061 stated:
"Surprises and pranks are not for everyone. 😏😞"
@Gomolemo commented:
"OMG, I found myself praying with them. 💖🥰"
@mazama added:
"Lol best actress of the year .👌🏻🤣 Yabona lo ukanje ✌🏽nabo Lindiwe from The River."
More kid surprises for their moms
- One son surprised his mother with a brand-new car and presented her with roses, balloons, and car keys.
- A thoughtful daughter gifted her mother new leather couches to replace her nearly four-decade-old furniture.
- A lady left people on social media in awe as she showed off how she surprised her mother on her birthday.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za