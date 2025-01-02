A heartfelt family celebration turned into an unforgettable moment, leaving everyone emotional and touched

The special event, planned with love and care, brought unexpected drama that captured hearts online

The video of a family’s big surprise sparked a mix of laughter and concern, with viewers flooding the comments with reactions

A woman collapsed after arriving at her surprise birthday party. Image: @tshepi7095

Source: TikTok

Some surprises are best kept low-key – as one Mzansi family just learned when their heartfelt plan left their mom overwhelmed.

Birthay video goes TikTok viral

The surprise birthday party turned into a viral moment after the guest of honour fainted from sheer shock.

The dramatic yet heartwarming TikTok clip by @tshepi7095 got a whopping 900,000 views and counting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Family rallies behind bday woman

The video shows the family shouting, “Surprise!” as the woman walks into the venue, only for her to freeze and then faint.

Panic briefly ensues as the family rushes to her aid, fanning her and making sure she’s okay. Thankfully, she regained consciousness quickly, and her loving squad broke into a worship song to calm the moment.

Watch the video below:

The comment section is a rollercoaster of emotions with some people highlighting how dangerous surprises can be.

Read a few reactions below:

@DesireemaMdluliSithole posted:

"Because she's okay ngicela ukuhleka. 🥹🙏🏽"

@Tlami said:

"That mother who started praying! 🙌❤️😍"

@KatlegoReabetsweLeebaby joked:

"No more surprises! Re tlai polayela batsadi guys."

@Licker commented:

"I think your family needs someone like me who can't keep a secret. 😂 I'd have told her about your plans and asked her to act surprised. 😂 I hope mama is ok though. 🥰"

@NEXTLEVEL_RR mentioned:

"Iyooo! 😳 Bathong no more surprises, please. 😢 😭 We nearly had a funeral now. 😢 😔 Happy birthday mamma. 🙏

@user1495497391061 stated:

"Surprises and pranks are not for everyone. 😏😞"

@Gomolemo commented:

"OMG, I found myself praying with them. 💖🥰"

@mazama added:

"Lol best actress of the year .👌🏻🤣 Yabona lo ukanje ✌🏽nabo Lindiwe from The River."

More kid surprises for their moms

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News