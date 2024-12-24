“By the Grace of God”: Man Surprises Mom With New Car, Leaves Her Crying Happy Tears
- A grateful son surprised his mother with a brand new Hyundai i20, presenting her with roses, balloons, and car keys in a heartwarming gesture
- The emotional moment captured on TikTok shows the overwhelmed mother embracing her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren after receiving her unexpected gift
- Social media users praised the man's thoughtful act, with many expressing hopes of doing the same for their parents
TikTok user @ricardodoreismart shared a touching moment with his followers as he surprised his mother with a new car.
"By the grace of God, I could buy my mom a car," he captioned the emotional video, which showed him presenting his mother with red roses and balloons before revealing the car keys.
Watch the video below.
Inside the special gift
The Hyundai i10 proved to be a perfect choice for this meaningful gesture, as @ricardodoreismart chose a car that would be easy for his mother to maintain and drive around town.
The compact family car is known to be reliable and budget-friendly, showing how the thoughtful son considered both his mother's comfort and practical needs when selecting her gift.
Mzansi shares in family's joy
The online community flooded the comments section with emotional responses:
@fatimadaya248 blessed:
"May your pockets never run dry🥺🥺👍"
@Ace shared proudly:
"This is a son, congrats man. You will be blessed! I did the same thing for my mom when I started working."
@The_real_Sydni expressed:
"This is such a beautiful moment! I pray I can live up to this 🥺🥺🥺"
@Ramie reflected:
"Awesome, it's so beautiful and a blessing to give back to your parents while they are still alive 🙏"
@an_entitled_uppity_african_gal gushed:
"🥰🥰🥰You can tell how happy they're 🥰🥰May you spoil them until Jesus comes! This is beautiful and good parents deserve everything."
@jenny_smal noted:
"Not too many kids do this for a parent. God bless this man for his good heart."
