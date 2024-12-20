Ayanda Thabethe is trending after flaunting a new R5 million Rolls Royce gifted by her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe

Matsimbe, who previously gifted her a Maybach as a push present, is reportedly wanted for fraud involving luxury cars

Ayanda's impressive car collection, including Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens, has sparked social media scrutiny

Ayanda Thabethe is trending for all the wrong reasons again after flaunting another luxurious vehicle she got from her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her new R5 million Bentley. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Peter Matsimbe gifts Ayanda Thabethe R5 million whip

Ayanda Thabethe is living a dream life that many can only imagine. The star has been showered with luxury cars by her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

Earlier this year, she made headlines after receiving a stunning R5 million Maybach as a push present. Now, her impressive collection includes a royal blue Rolls Royce and a Bentley, cementing her status as a style icon.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to The South African, the media personality turned heads when she shared a glimpse of the latest edition to her mouthwatering car collection. According to reports, the car is worth an incredible R5 million.

Ayanda Thabethe's car collection under scrutiny

The reports about Ayanda Thabethe's new car brought her luxurious car collection under scrutiny. Social media users did not miss the opportunity to mention that her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, was wanted for fraud after allegedly buying ten luxurious vehicles using fraudulent documents.

Ayanda has shown off her fleet, which includes top-of-the-range cars like a Bentley, a Lamborghini, a BMW, a Ferrari, a McLaren, and a Mercedes Benz.

Ayanda Thabethe flaunts R10 million Rolls Royce Cullinan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe left social media users breathing through the wound when she posed next to her Rolls Royce Cullinan, which was allegedly worth R10 million.

According to the reports, the whip was one of the many lux gifts she received from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. We cannot deny that Peter loves to pamper his famous baby mama. In addition to the cars, the star has been globetrotting and even chartering private jets to go on trips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News