Ayanda Thabethe Shows Off Her R5 Million Bentley Gifted by Baby Daddy Peter Matsimbe, SA in Awe
- Ayanda Thabethe is trending after flaunting a new R5 million Rolls Royce gifted by her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe
- Matsimbe, who previously gifted her a Maybach as a push present, is reportedly wanted for fraud involving luxury cars
- Ayanda's impressive car collection, including Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens, has sparked social media scrutiny
Ayanda Thabethe is trending for all the wrong reasons again after flaunting another luxurious vehicle she got from her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.
Peter Matsimbe gifts Ayanda Thabethe R5 million whip
Ayanda Thabethe is living a dream life that many can only imagine. The star has been showered with luxury cars by her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.
Earlier this year, she made headlines after receiving a stunning R5 million Maybach as a push present. Now, her impressive collection includes a royal blue Rolls Royce and a Bentley, cementing her status as a style icon.
According to The South African, the media personality turned heads when she shared a glimpse of the latest edition to her mouthwatering car collection. According to reports, the car is worth an incredible R5 million.
Ayanda Thabethe's car collection under scrutiny
The reports about Ayanda Thabethe's new car brought her luxurious car collection under scrutiny. Social media users did not miss the opportunity to mention that her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, was wanted for fraud after allegedly buying ten luxurious vehicles using fraudulent documents.
Ayanda has shown off her fleet, which includes top-of-the-range cars like a Bentley, a Lamborghini, a BMW, a Ferrari, a McLaren, and a Mercedes Benz.
Ayanda Thabethe flaunts R10 million Rolls Royce Cullinan
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe left social media users breathing through the wound when she posed next to her Rolls Royce Cullinan, which was allegedly worth R10 million.
According to the reports, the whip was one of the many lux gifts she received from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. We cannot deny that Peter loves to pamper his famous baby mama. In addition to the cars, the star has been globetrotting and even chartering private jets to go on trips.
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.