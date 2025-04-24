Buzza James expressed his gratitude to God on Instagram for answering his prayers and giving him his loving wife, sharing black-and-white wedding photos

Social media users, including celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Simz Ngema, flooded his post with congratulatory messages, praising the couple's beautiful union

Anele Mdoda also kept fans in the loop by sharing more moments from their Xhosa-inspired wedding, including a video of her lobola cows coming home

Aww! Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James, took to his Instagram page to share a heartfelt prayer, thanking God for answering his prayers by giving him his lovely wife. Buzza also shared more pictures from their Xhosa-inspired lavish wedding.

Buzza James grateful to God for his lovely wife

Social media users have been glued to their phones, waiting for more pictures and videos from Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' private wedding. The radio and TV presenter has not disappointed Mzansi as she has been releasing more content from the event. She even turned heads when she posted a video of her lobola cows coming home.

Anele's husband, who was previously described by Briefly News as a devout Christian, shared a powerful prayer to announce his marriage on his Instagram page. Buzza shared never-before-seen black and white pictures with his stunning wife and wrote the moving caption. Buzza said Anele Mdoda was his answered prayer. The post read:

“Ndiyabulela Thixo Onamandla Onke. Ndandithandaza — wandiphendula. Hayi nje ngemfesane, Kodwa ngowona mfazi omhle unobubele noxolo nothando emhlabeni. Ndithi bayethe kuwe MaMfene.

"Nguye intliziyo yam eyayimlindile lonke elixesha sizichoymie. Nguye isithembiso sakho esiphilayo. Ndithi haleluya, mayibongwe iNkosi! Uthando lwam lusuka kuwe Bawo. Ndibulela nobawomkhulu ngolandela uKrestu — #Kuyenzeka."

Mzansi reacts to Buzza James' post

Social media users, including celebs like DJ Zinhle, Simz Ngema, Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida and Khaya Dlanga shared heartfelt comments on the post. Many expressed love and admiration for the latest married couple in town.

@shudufhadzomusida commented:

"This is so beautiful! Congratulations and may God bless this union ❤️"

@khayadlanga said:

"Enkosi nge party 🕺🏾 Siyeza nakwezinye. Congratulations! Andisa vuyi nkosi neofefe!"

@simzngema wrote:

"Yho! This is so beautiful 😍😍😍 congratulations ❤️"

@zozitunzi added:

"Kwakuhle!! Congratulations, this is most beautiful ♥️"

@djzinhle wrote:

"This is so beautiful 😍"

@ladynam_bm said:

"Oh maan, chomam. Yayinhle kakhulu. May God cover and protect this union in Jesus name 🙏🏾❤️"

@noni_khumalo added:

"Our gorgeous girl is married 🥹❤️ What a beautiful thing to witness! Congratulations 🥂"

@siwe_nkwali wrote:

"I have never been so happy for someone I’ve never met like I am ngo @zintathu ndide ndibe teary. Awumhle Awumhle Awumhle Anele yho!!!"

