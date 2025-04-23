Anele Mdoda's best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo received criticism on social media on Wednesday, 23 April, for his attire at her wedding

Dhlomo took to his social media account to explain why he was dressed in gumboots and a winter coat

Fans of the radio and TV personality took to Dhlomo's post to drag him and told him that Mdoda's wedding deserved better

Sizwe Dhlomo defends his outfit at Anele Mdoda's wedding. Sizwe Dhlomo

TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently congratulated Buzza James and Anele Mdoda came under fire for his "traditional" attire at their wedding this past weekend.

947 radio personality, Anele Mdoda, made headlines this week when she married her long-term boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding in the Eastern Cape.

Social media users slammed Mdoda's best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit on social media on Wednesday, 23 April.

Dhlomo, who appears to be wearing gumboots, and a winter coat in the photo defended his attire on his X account. He wrote:

"That’s a traditional shirt under there. But I was leaving when we took this picture, and it was raining outside. So, I threw on the coat. Look at my boots, they’re wet."

South Africans slam Dhlomo's reaction

@Ishshah_B responded:

"Oh, Sizwe you know you could have done better especially for this one."

@LesediNxumalo said:

"Couldn't you wear ibeshu nomqhele like?'

@LunzuluThando wrote:

"Hai ngeke Sizwe mfethu. You are dressed like you’re going to chill with the boys for the afternoon. Anele’s wedding deserved better."

@phestahiver replied:

"You are dressed like you were the one responsible of slaughtering the goat. I doubt you have ever slaughter*d a cow."

@Nathi_Manjiya wrote:

"Lol, Dinangwe would rather die than to admit he was wrong."

@uncleTmalume replied:

"Sizwe is not happy with Anele getting married to that guy."

@ms_nkonyane said:

"LOL Sizwe. You’re still explaining? But you can’t dress. Hire a stylist Siz."

@Dayohdarkie wrote:

"Lol this dude is always leaving. That podcast with Trev and Anele he was leaving too. Always looking at his watch."

Mdoda's other friend, Khaya Dlanga shared a photo of Sizwe's outfit at the traditional ceremony on X and captioned the post:

"The legends of Xhosanostra. If you don't know, umcinci."

@Renegade100 replied:

"And the fact that he knows what they are referring to him."

Khaya deletes Anele's wedding photos

Anele Mdoda's close friend, Khaya Dlanga also got dragged on social media this week after he reportedly leaked her wedding photos on Sunday, 20 April, and quickly deleted the post.

The TV and radio personality, Anele Mdoda married her boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding ceremony this past weekend.

Sizwe Dhlomo defends his outfit at Anele Mdoda's wedding. Images: Sizwe Dhlomo and Zinthathu

