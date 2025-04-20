Media personality Anele Mdoda surprised South Africans on Sunday, 20 April when she tied the knot in a secret ceremony

The radio personality has reportedly married her boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding

Industry friends and South Africans of the media personality took to social media to congratulate her

947 radio personality Anele Mdoda gets married to her boyfriend in a traditional ceremony. Images: Zinthathu

TV producer Anele Mdoda has reportedly married her boyfriend Bonelela James, known as Buzza.

Mdoda who recently topped Twitter trends when she exposed an Uber driver, got married in a traditional ceremony this weekend.

Social media user @_ezmish reveals that Mdoda's close friend, Khaya Dlanga announced her wedding in a since-deleted post.

"Congratulations Anele Mdoda who weds Bonelela James," reads the post.

@Reality38285Me asked:

"Why must you have haters when you have friends like Khaya Dlanga? Why would you post Anele Mdoda’s wedding pictures without her permission?"

South Africans congratulate the radio personality

@Thisthat_Acadmy replied:

"Ezintombi zakwaXhosa are secretly marrying, we’ll come back to that. What’s going on here."

@GlitEdgee said:

"Love wins. SBWL that wave ka Miss RSA too. O free asho sishade."

@GawdlyMzansiSA said:

"You can't say Xhosa Prince and say AbaThembu in the same line. The Xhosa King and AbaThembu King are not the same person."

@lerato_lalove asked:

"Is this the congratulations Sizwe posted about?"

@Mfoka_Mlangeni

"Congratulations to her. She deserves to be happy, naye."

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"Bafanelene.But would yall stop this thing of creating these expectations about other people's lives. Yk, at some point, all that the media cared about was how Oprah wasn't marrying Steadman... Just let successful women enjoy their relationships, man. Naturally."

@Moshe_Meso

"We stand with our brother Sizwe in these difficult times… no one can fill the gap he left."

@OzalwauMaMnguni replied:

"Anele is one of my favourite female radio personalities and I'm so happy for her for finding love. May it last forever."

Inside Anele and Buzza's Halloween party

MDNnewss reveals on X that Zimoja reported in November 2024 that the radio and TV personality, Anele Mdoda has found love with a Xhosa prince and lawyer Bonelela "Buzza" James from the AbaThembu tribe.

Mdoda reportedly also confirmed her relationship status on her show, revealing that she is no longer single.

Sources close to the radio personality revealed to ZiMoja that she is happy and excited about this new chapter in her life.

Mdoda trended on X in 2024 when she shared photos of herself and James hosting a Halloween party. In the photos, the media personality was dressed up as Cruella De Ville, while Buzza was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from the movie The Mask.

Mdoda's husband has reportedly met Anele's son Alakhe and the pair have a good relationship.

Anele reacts to Sandton shooting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently reacted to the fatal shooting that happened at a Sandton restaurant.

The 947-radio host mentioned that she knew the shooting could happen at SOLO restaurant.

It was also reported that Londie London's ex Mabonga was allegedly involved in this shooting

