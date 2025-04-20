Actress Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, recently trended on social media when he hinted he's moved on

The medical doctor shared a video on Saturday, 19 April on his Instagram a week after hinting about being cheated on

South Africans took to Maphepha Ndaba's post to comment on the doctor's latest Instagram post

TV personality Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend, Brian Monaisa, topped social media trends on Saturday, 19 April 2025, when he hinted he's moved on.

Monaisa and Dlamini, who recently trended on social media when they deleted each other's photos on Instagram, had tongues wagging as people speculated about their relationship.

Celebrity entertainment blog, Maphepha Ndaba, shared a video of Monaisa's Instagram story on on Sunday, 20 April, and wrote:

Monaisa posted in a since-deleted video with the words:

"Seriously. I’d move to Maputo, but the girls are too pretty. I don’t think I would get any work."

"He also posted his bed with pillows scattered on the floor. Perhaps hinting dangerous stokes he’s unleashing in Maputo?" asked the blog.

South Africans reacted to Dr Brian Monaisa's Instagram Story

KokieLuvie replied:

"Go bua neete, doc wa mbora (the truth is, the doctor is starting to get annoying). Okare motho who is actively seeking attention. From us or his women? Yoooh, ahh. Nna ke boregile shame! "

YolieHeavenSent said:

"We were doing well as a country not knowing who this man was… Minnie my babe, why mara."

Tokologo_Maps asked:

"Why do men post everything online these days?"

PortiaManaka said:

"Immediately after he publicised it, I knew it was not going to last. Their relationship was fine before the public knew about it."

Mistee256 wrote:

"Fame is addictive, he still wants to trend without Minnie Dlamini."

Zandile_Njoms said:

"This man is so childish. He is giving low lib*do syndrome."

Khubusenyilo responded:

"I give it to our girl Minnie because it is very clear that dokotela is no longer gowishing but o wa departure."

UnemploymentChronicles wrote:

"Oh shame, he's going through some adult life crisis, and he thinks it's cute. We all know Mozambique is a poor country, nobody affords surgery there please."

