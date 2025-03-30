Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa have left people speculating about the status of their relationship

The media personality and her plastic surgeon boyfriend went public with their relationship in 2025

Recent social media activity by Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa made people believe something was afoot between them

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa were a happy, giggling couple. The TV presenter went public with her new boyfriend Brian Monaisa.

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa are making people question if they are still dating. Image: @minniedlamini / @brianmonaisa

Source: Instagram

Most recently, internet sleuths noticed some changes to Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa's Instagram profiles. The two had tongues wagging as people speculated about their relationship.

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa clean up

A look at Minnie's Instagram shows that there are no longer pictures of her with her boyfriend. Brian's Instagram is also free of any photos that include Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini's whirlwind romance

The two were open about their relationship, as they went on a business trip mixed with pleasure. Briefly News reported that the pair had a blast when they visited Zimbabwe. Minnie also organised a surprise birthday party for Brian's birthday, which was all over social media. The doctor's post thanking Minnie implied that she had met his loved ones, including family members.

During Valentine's Day, Minnie was the talk of the town while dating Dr Brian Monaisa. Briefly News reported that Minnie received Valentine's Day spoils in the form of a luxury car. The picture posted thanking Brian is no longer on Instagram.

Fans speculate about Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa

Online users were convinced that the missing posts to make indicated something about Minnie's relationship. Others speculated that the couple may have just decided to go private.

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa went public with their relationship. Image: brianmonaisa / Instagram

Source: Instagram

sis-busi_oe said:

"I hope they deleted each others pics for more privacy because irelationship yakho yagcwala la awubi na peace."

iamdumi commented:

"Good strategy to confuse enemies and live a peaceful life."

gigiec05 wrote:

"So early after causing baby momma so much pain, they should drink energy drink and get back together."

tee_bello added:

"I hope they just confusing the enemy 😢"

oleratosemple was convinced:

"The number of people that will get disappointed when they learn that they just decided to go private 🤭"

mrs khipa speculated:

"I knew it won't last, it was a hush hush and a guy she wouldn't really go for....so yeah😮"

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's upcoming show 'Club Bangers'

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini started this year on a high note. From finding new love, presenting a top Netflix show, winning a Forbes Africa award, and now she has announced some exciting news for her fans.

South African media darling Minnie Dlamini has been on a winning streak lately. The star who recently celebrated winning the Forbes Africa Excellence in Entertainment Award has revealed that she is working on an exciting show.

Social media users are excited for Minnie Dlamini. Many admitted that the mother of one who just spent some quality time with her new man, Dr Brian Monaisa in Lagos is winning this year. Others said that they can't wait for the show to air on Channel O.

Source: Briefly News