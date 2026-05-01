South African actress Rami Chuene has reacted to a leaked voice note from Nimrod Nkosi begging a friend for financial assistance

In the voice note, Nimrod bemoaned the hardships he faced in the industry, saying he is contemplating a career shift

Her views had Mzansi divided, as Rami hinted that the voice note might not be leaked maliciously

Rami Chuene has reacted to Nimrod Nkosi's leaked voice note. Image: RamiChuene, NimrodNkosi

Source: Instagram

It seems as though not everybody is buying the Nimrod Nkosi leaked voice note saga. Actress Rami Chuene has responded to the drama, but she seemingly believes that there is more to this than what people are seeing.

How Rami reacted to Nimrod Nkosi's voice note

On 1 May 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a cryptic voice note on his X account, where Nkosi complained about the entertainment industry and the struggles he faced.

"Something big is brewing. A cryptic voicenote has been shared about Nimrod Nkosi looking for a new job. On the voicenote, Nimrod bemoans that after 20 years in the industry, he is contemplating taking a different direction. Not clear on what that would be, but re tlabe rele daar when 'Mr Lotto' finally reveals his moves. Looks like something big is coming," wrote Mphela.

However, Rami seems to be on the fence about this, saying it might be a prank. She also defended Mphela from the nasty comments online for leaking the private message. Below is what she said:

"I know a promo prank when I see one. Also, @PhilMphela would never do something like this to bring another person down, especially in our industry. Can’t wait to see what is actually brewing. It might have gone sideways a bit, but it definitely got us talking. Phil’s job is done here," she replied.

What Nimrod said in the voice note

The viral voice note, the star says that he's struggling to process everything, and things have turned around for him.

"It's bad, but with will and determination, kuzolunga,"(it will be okay). “I've been trying to get hold of you, bra. I thought I should send you a VN. I'm not in a good space right now. As in, I just don't know what to do right now. I'm struggling to process everything,” the former Utatakho presenter said.

Nkosi further said he would be willing to do anything for a job.

"Almost 20 years, I've given my work, my talent to the industry, this career, now I'm losing it all. I thought I should confess that at least, so that I have someone who can support me as a man. I've been keeping quiet about it," says the former Jam Alley presenter.

Rami Chuene responded to Nimrod Nkosi's leaked voice note. Image: Nimrodnkosi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi responds to Rami's post

SA hopes that Rami is right about this being a prank:

@ZikhonaTshona asked:

"This is why I hate pranks, because what does this even mean? What kind of PR is this?"

@ramichuene replied:

"Hence, I say it went sideways. Now we have to wait for a few weeks or so to see what it’s all about."

@NgwenyaNhla shared:

"I pray you are right, Rami, ayingiphathanga kahle."

@ramichuene responded:

"I know I’m right. There’s absolutely no way Phil would do this. And Nimrod is right there in the mix."

Andile Ncube reacts to Nimrod's leaked vn

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Andile Ncube shared his thoughts on the leak.

His response sparked mixed opinions online, with some users questioning whether the leak could be a publicity stunt.

Source: Briefly News