Dr Musa Mthombeni charmed Mzansi with his signature wit in one of his latest videos with his wife, Liesl Laurie

Fans could barely contain their laughter when, during a shopping trip, he practised his "handbag duty" walk to prepare for when he needs to help his wife

practised His video was refreshingly relatable, so much so that even those who've criticised his lover-boy antics were amused, with the cheating allegations long forgotten

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Dr Musa Mthombeni's video with Liesl Laurie left fans chuckling. Images: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

One thing about Dr Musa Mthombeni, he will make just about anyone want to fall in love and get married.

The former YoTV presenter-turned-medical doctor is married to former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, and together, they've created an almost picture-perfect life for themselves, often leaving followers gushing over their sweet romance and the doctor's public displays of affection. However, according to Musa, being a husband isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

On 5 May 2026, during a shopping trip in Amsterdam, he gave fans a glimpse into the work that goes into his role as a husband, where he decided to get a feel of his wife's potential new handbags as he would one day be required to carry them for her.

Dr Musa Mthombeni prepared himself for when he would need to carry his wife, Liesl Laurie's handbag. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The video captured the couple in matching denim outfits, where Liesl was seen eyeing several Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) handbags. It soon switched to Musa practising how he would walk and carry the purses around when the time comes. He tried out different-sized bags to familiarise himself with the fabric and weight, saying he was preparing himself.

"When baddies are up, husbands are down! I am tired of suffering, so I’m making the decisions now. I’m the captain now!"

The hilarious video referenced a common occurrence among couples, where ladies would often ask their partners to relieve them and carry their handbag for them.

For Musa, it's clear that this has happened far too many times that he decided to physically prepare himself.

Watch Musa Mthombeni's video below.

Mzansi gushes over Musa Mthombeni's video

Fans and peers couldn't help but chuckle at the doctor's hilarious yet relatable video. Others took the time to admire Musa's clear love for his wife. Read some of the comments below.

tebogstaT said:

"This broer is happy."

PMbuli76256 laughed:

"Musa is silly, but this is so accurate, love it!"

Lirese49 revisited the cheating allegations:

"Not people wanted to start lame cheating rumours, and they didn’t land."

Mzansi was in stitches at Dr Musa Mthombeni's relatable video. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

shaun_maselela could relate:

"Carrying your lady’s purse in public is so embarrassing. I need practice, too."

Actress and entrepreneur Amanda duPont wrote:

"What an example to all men!"

gabonewejustice admired Musa and Liesl Mthombeni:

"Liesl and Musa, seeing how you two hold space for each other is a beautiful reminder that true love is a safe harbour. Your ability to be vulnerable with one another, yet strong together, is incredibly inspiring."

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni shake off cheating rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's latest international holiday.

Officially moving on from the cheating allegations, the couple packed their bags for another exciting adventure, leaving followers gushing over their travel content.

Source: Briefly News