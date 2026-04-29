Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, are living their best lives after skipping the country and leaving all the drama behind in Mzansi

Weeks after her husband was faced with explosive cheating allegations, Liesl joined her hubby for a romantic getaway to celebrate his birthday

Followers were treated to more vlogs, chic outfits and exciting sights on the Mthombenis' latest adventure

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni went on a romantic holiday to escape the cheating allegations. Images: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

One thing about Musa and Liesl Mthombeni? They will go on vacation, and the doctor's recent birthday milestone called for another getaway.

On 23 April 2026, the former Miss South Africa shared airport footage as she officially announced her next holiday destination.

"Love, love, love leaving the country," she captained as she prepared to take her fans and followers through her latest adventure. She revealed days later that she had gone to reunite with her husband in Portugal to celebrate his birthday.

In true Liesl fashion, she spared no detail in her "get ready with me" vlogs, offering her followers a masterclass in modest fashion with chic pieces and timeless accessories.

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni travelled to Portugal to celebrate the doctor's birthday. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Her husband, on the other hand, kept things casual, a little too casual, as Liesl teased in one of her posts. She shared snaps of Musa's outfit choices and revealed that he packed his own luggage and thus, she was "just as shocked" as everyone was.

"Before you judge me for Musa’s outfit choices, I need it to be known that he left for Portugal before me. He packed his own bags, and I’m just as shocked when he says 'I’m ready to go' as you all are."

Nevertheless, their vacation continued, with their next stop being Amsterdam and followers being served vacation content on a silver platter, more proof that when it comes to international vacations, the Mthombenis spare no expense.

See Liesl and Musa Mthombeni's vacation content below.

What you need to know about Dr Musa Mthombeni's cheating scandal

Dr Musa Mthombeni was accused of having once had an affair during an international boys' holiday with his friends

In his signature wit, he addressed the allegations and encouraged the sources of the rumour to "be more creative" with their lies

He soon contemplated capitalising on the rumours after noticing the high engagement he was attracting on his social media pages

His wife, Liesl, later broke her silence amid the allegations, a move that ignited chatter across social media

The couple's vacation falls on the heels of the infidelity allegations, and despite the backlash, the Mthombenis continued to remain a united front, proving that it will take far more than online gossip to shake one of the country's most-loved power couples.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding their marriage, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are living it up in style in Portugal. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi engaged on romantic vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sithelo Shozi's lavish engagement.

The content creator's fiancé popped the question while on a romantic vacation, and the announcement broke the internet and ignited a heated debate on social media, with online users discussing the couple's relationship as well as the massive rock on Sithelo's finger.

Source: Briefly News