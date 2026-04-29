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Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni Shake Off Cheating Allegations With Another International Holiday
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Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni Shake Off Cheating Allegations With Another International Holiday

by  Moroba Moroeng
3 min read
  • Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, are living their best lives after skipping the country and leaving all the drama behind in Mzansi
  • Weeks after her husband was faced with explosive cheating allegations, Liesl joined her hubby for a romantic getaway to celebrate his birthday
  • Followers were treated to more vlogs, chic outfits and exciting sights on the Mthombenis' latest adventure

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Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni went on holiday to Portugal
Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni went on a romantic holiday to escape the cheating allegations. Images: drmusamthombeni
Source: Instagram

One thing about Musa and Liesl Mthombeni? They will go on vacation, and the doctor's recent birthday milestone called for another getaway.

On 23 April 2026, the former Miss South Africa shared airport footage as she officially announced her next holiday destination.

"Love, love, love leaving the country," she captained as she prepared to take her fans and followers through her latest adventure. She revealed days later that she had gone to reunite with her husband in Portugal to celebrate his birthday.

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In true Liesl fashion, she spared no detail in her "get ready with me" vlogs, offering her followers a masterclass in modest fashion with chic pieces and timeless accessories.

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Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni went on another vacation
Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni travelled to Portugal to celebrate the doctor's birthday. Image: drmusamthombeni
Source: Instagram

Her husband, on the other hand, kept things casual, a little too casual, as Liesl teased in one of her posts. She shared snaps of Musa's outfit choices and revealed that he packed his own luggage and thus, she was "just as shocked" as everyone was.

"Before you judge me for Musa’s outfit choices, I need it to be known that he left for Portugal before me. He packed his own bags, and I’m just as shocked when he says 'I’m ready to go' as you all are."

Nevertheless, their vacation continued, with their next stop being Amsterdam and followers being served vacation content on a silver platter, more proof that when it comes to international vacations, the Mthombenis spare no expense.

See Liesl and Musa Mthombeni's vacation content below.

What you need to know about Dr Musa Mthombeni's cheating scandal

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The couple's vacation falls on the heels of the infidelity allegations, and despite the backlash, the Mthombenis continued to remain a united front, proving that it will take far more than online gossip to shake one of the country's most-loved power couples.

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni shared footage from their vacation in Portugal
Despite the negative publicity surrounding their marriage, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are living it up in style in Portugal. Image: drmusamthombeni
Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi engaged on romantic vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sithelo Shozi's lavish engagement.

The content creator's fiancé popped the question while on a romantic vacation, and the announcement broke the internet and ignited a heated debate on social media, with online users discussing the couple's relationship as well as the massive rock on Sithelo's finger.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

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