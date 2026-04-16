On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni addressed allegations that he was unfaithful to his wife during a boys' trip in Thailand

Taking to his official X account, the medical doctor leaned into the moment and used it to his advantage

Users flooded the comments with jokes, memes, and encouragement, praising him for flipping the situation for his financial gain

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Dr Musa Mthombeni took advantage of the cheating rumours. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni is practising the saying when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Amid all the online attention Dr Musa Mthombeni has received from allegations that he cheated on his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, he decided to take a leaf out of DJ Zinhle's playbook and use the rumours to his advantage.

The power couple is at the centre of cheating allegations orchestrated by an X (Twitter) user, who claimed that the medical practitioner had an extramarital affair during a boys' trip in Thailand.

Dr Musa Mthombeni capitalises on cheating rumours

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni took to his official X account and shared several posts setting the record straight on whether he had been unfaithful to his wife.

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In the middle of his rampage, the former YoTV presenter realised that he had made a mistake by tweeting from an unverified account. The post was captioned:

“Eish, I should have verified my account before replying to the nonsense so that I can get paid and book a trip, no baby girl!”

See the post below:

After the post, Musa Mthombeni took the saying if you cannot beat them, join them quite literally and verified his account. He announced his verification with a post that read:

“Nazo! Sadla! Might as well eat off the lies and vitriol, too!”

See the post below:

In another post, Dr Musa Mthombeni advised South Africans on how to deal with rumours regarding him in the future. The post was captioned:

“If you hear anything about me that’s not about me loving my baby girl, school, career, family, or generally enjoying life, it’s a lie! Angizwani neNonsense!”

SA reacts after Musa Mthombeni verifies X account

Social media users flooded the comments beneath Musa Mthombeni’s tweet announcing his verification with jokes and memes.

Here are some of the comments:

@khuthiim joked:

“Now that you are verified and getting monetised before the day ends, don't forget to share a screenshot of your next pay for motivation. And remember to crash out about impressions every 3rd day or ghost ban.”

@LloydantaMiscue laughed:

“🤣😭 aow mara Dr. Getting your account verified just to troll trollers 😭🫡💪”

@February_XV advised:

“Relax, bro. Is just X, we hate everything in this app, and we talk about things we can never talk about at work, at home or on the streets. That truth becomes so uncomfortable that other people end up saying it’s a ‘lie.’”

@CharlottesWeb0 laughed:

“🤣 Thanks for monetising. Can’t let them feed off you for free, get your share for your name being used!”

Dr Musa Mthombeni capitalised on attention from cheating rumours. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni catches strays amid Israel-US vs Iran conflict

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni unexpectedly became part of jokes related to the Israel–United States vs Iran conflict.

This was after social media personality Chris Excel took a playful jab at Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Source: Briefly News