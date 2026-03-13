Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni unexpectedly became part of jokes related to the Israel–United States vs Iran conflict

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, social media personality Chris Excel took a playful jab at Dr Musa Mthombeni

The online conversation turned into a light-hearted roast session of Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife

SA roasted Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie.

Haibo, not Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, catching strays amid the Israel-United States vs Iran conflict.

The South African power couple has earned a reputation for their globe-trotting. From trips to Greece and Turkey, to living it up in the French Alps, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have been living the dream.

As South Africans continue to weigh in on the Israel-United States conflict that started on 28 February 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife were caught in the crossfire.

Dr Musa Mthombeni catches strays amid Israel-US vs Iran conflict

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, popular social media user Chris Excel, who previously raised funds for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, took a jab at Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Chris Excel joked that the former child star was praying that the Israel-United States and Iran war wouldn't end. Chris Excel said that Musa Mthombeni could save money if the conflict continues. The post was captioned:

“I’m sure Dr Musa is praying that this War going on doesn’t end and flights keep getting cancelled so that he can save money from his wife, who’s a tourist.. 😭😭”

See the post below:

SA roasts Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie

In the comments, social media users expressed hilarious reactions. While some continued to poke fun at Dr Musa Mthombeni, others suggested that he, and not his wife, was the one addicted to travelling.

Here are some of the comments:

@G_CobraTheMan joked:

“Dr Musa out here praying for world conflict like it's his personal savings plan. ‘Please keep flights cancelled, Lord. My tourist wife is costing me a fortune in Europe already.’ Man's treating geopolitical tension like financial planning. We understand completely 😭”

@exclusivfarming said:

“Not even rich people can travel this often on business class. Not even Gayton McKenzie travels this much.”

@_tomi24 said:

“I don't even think he saves for these trips; they just decide where and when they're going.”

@msmonakhisi suggested:

“I think he is instead worried that he can't feed his cravings for an international vacation.”

@Mr_Unknown65047 suggested:

“It's time for them to tour around Africa.”

@maximuss_88 joked:

“😭🤣Dr Musa will never find peace here; he'll probably just end up closing all his media accounts.”

@Biejanka4 remarked:

“They came back earlier during their last trip, because of the war threats. I'm sure he is waiting for flights to open, so they can go back to finish that trip.”

@Pirates_Pulse joked:

“It’s funny how she always travels alone, what if these wars started while she was away🤣Sometimes being broke is a blessing.”

Mzansi roasted Musa Mthombeni.

Andile Ncube pokes fun at Dr Musa Mthombeni’s throwback clip

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Andile Ncube poked fun at an old video of Dr Musa Mthombeni.

After a throwback clip from Musa's days as a television presenter on YoTV surfaced online, Andile used it to troll his friend.

