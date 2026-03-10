On Monday, 9 March 2026, Musa Mseleku reacted to comments made by his third wife, Thobile Khumalo, during a viral interview

During the interview, MaKhumalo spoke about Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife, Samke Khwela, which sparked online discussion and put her on the trending list

Musa Mseleku's reaction sparked mixed opinions online, with some social media users finding it humorous while others interpreted it as threatening

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Musa Mseleku weighed in on MaKhumalo’s remarks during a viral interview. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku’s response to his third wife, Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Khumalo’s remarks during an interview on Tru FM left South Africans scratching their heads.

Season nine of Uthando Nes’thembu has given viewers a front-row seat to Musa Mseleku and Thobile Khumalo's deteriorating relationship in real time.

The drama on the latest season of the award-winning reality TV series has spilled into the real world, as it does when the cameras stop rolling. MaKhumalo was on Tru FM, and her response when asked about Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, shone and landed her on the trends list.

Musa Mseleku Responds to MaKhumalo’s radio interview

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Musa Mseleku took to his official Instagram account and weighed in on MaKhumalo’s radio interview. The popular polygamist posted a photo of Thobile MaKhumalo, but it was his caption that caught South Africans' attention. The post was captioned:

“I have listened to your interview.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Musa Mseleku's response to MaKhumalo’s radio interview

In the comments, social media users reacted with mixed opinions. While some found Musa Mseleku’s reaction hilarious, others dissected it and concluded his reaction was sinister. Some advised Musa Mseleku to get a public relations team to handle his social media.

Here are some of the comments:

Boitumelomogoe claimed:

“She still loves and respects you. She very intelligently answered those questions to protect you. She never once bashed you or your marriage. You have yourself a diamond ku MaKhumalo.”

itzz_kayelliott concluded:

“I listened to your interview really sounds like a threat. He's probably going to use his core narcissistic behaviour and use it against her.”

amanda_beta_ asked:

“😂 Are you still blocked on WhatsApp, Mthombeni? Uze uzotshela thina (come on, tell us).”

mimii_nm questioned:

“You don’t have her number?”

nomankumanr advised:

“I need you to get a PR team.”

lwazimgandela asked:

“Why does the caption sound like a threat?😭”

phiwe_manata remarked:

“The day you realise how much your words hurt this woman is the day you'll understand the damage you've done. She was well within her rights to say what she said. Stop pinning your MaKhwela against MaKhumalo.”

wabo_ngudle laughed:

“The king of captions and content 😂 look at how everyone is fuming in the comments. You give content even off camera 😂”

pfumolakoyko argued:

“How I wish people could listen to the whole interview. Thobile is a great woman who even respected Samke in this moment. She never spoke of her, even when provoked.”

Mzansi reacted to Musa Mseleku's response to Thobile MaKhumalo. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku’s birthday message to son's baby mama raises eyebrows

This isn't the only Instagram post by Musa Mseleku that caused an uproar.

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku sparked an online debate after posting a birthday message to his son's baby mama, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale.

Musa Mseleku's unusual choice of photo became the centre of discussion on X (Twitter).

Source: Briefly News