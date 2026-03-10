Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku was on a radio show, where she spoke about her step-child Mpilo Mseleku

Following an intense standoff with Musa Mseleku and the backlash he received for his harsh words, she clarified her role as a mom to Mpilo

Social media users were warmed by Thobile's kind words about Mpilo, and people lauded their relationship

MaKhumalo made a heartfelt confession about being a mom to Mpilo Mseleku. Image: u_enhle, thobilek

Just recently, Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star, Thobile Mseleku, was a guest on Tru FM for the segment Isinqi SeZulu.

While there, she spoke about her relationship with Mpilo Mseleku, who is her husband, Musa Mseleku's daughter, whom she had raised as her own child.

Thobile speaks on love for Mpilo

After an intense confrontation with her husband, Musa Mseleku, Thobile Mseleku was in a radio interview, where she spoke about raising Mpilo Mseleku despite not having conceived kids of her own.

“I’m always thankful that I never decided to have my own kids, despite knowing that I would have issues conceiving. I think there would have been that thing where I wanted to close the gap. God knew, so that is why I say predestination is something you can never run away from."

Mseleku then boasted about Mpilo and the blessing she has been in her life.

"So I have a beautiful daughter, whom God has blessed me with, amongst all of my children who are Mthombeni's offspring. It doesn’t feel like that at all, actually, I get reminded of something that sometimes because it doesn’t feel like I don’t have children. When I see uMpilo, I see umntanami (my child.)she said'

MaKhumalo then thanked Mpilo's biological mother, Thobile, for the gift of raising Mpilo:

"Thank you, Thobile, for this gift that I would not have been able to give to someone else. Thobile still calls me and asks to see Mpilo,” she said,

This interview came days after MaKhumalo revealed the harsh words Mseleku said to her off-camera, regarding her inability to conceive.

"We spoke about it, and you told me that whatever I think my contribution is, counts for nothing compared to what you want, which you haven't gotten from me, you are tired of waiting."

"He said it to my face. He said he is tired of waiting, 'Why am I not conceiving naturally?' This is something he said recently, the last time I spoke to him and told him he can't sleep at my house, those are the words he uttered."

Watch the interview below:

Musa asks Mpilo for an awkward favour

