Mzansi is outraged after businessman Musa Mseleku made a request to his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, that left people's jaws on the floor

On the second episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9, Musa Mseleku visited his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku and spoke to her about having children

This, according to Musa Mseleku, is to help preserve MaKhumalo's home, as she cannot give birth to children

Musa Mseleku asked his daughter, Mpilo, to save MaKhumalo's home.

Mzansi was outraged when Musa Mseleku asked his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, to have children. On the second episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9, Mseleku visited his daughter at her workplace, and they discussed some serious issues over lunch.

In the episode, Mseleku shocked Mpilo and the rest of Mzansi with his request to help save MaKhumalo's home from falling.

Musa confides in daughter, Mpilo

To give context, MaKhumalo cannot have children, and this sensitive matter has been widely discussed on the TV show. The couple even tried modern medicine to help them with this matter; however, there was no success.

During their lunch, Musa raised the topic, saying he asked MaCele to agree to traditionally assign Lwandle under MaKhumalo's home, but she refused.

He then had to scramble for a solution to the problem, which is now his 21-year-old daughter, Mpilo.

"If we do not come up with a solution, and to ensure MaKhumalo's home does not die, you need to step up and protect this hime," he said.

Mpilo asked for more clarity on his statement, and he explained that he is talking about having children, not her getting married.

After laughing in shock and disbelief, Mpilo said, "I don't understand what is happening. Maybe dad feels like he is at the last straw, so he feels that he has to rope me in, but not me. Forget it," she said.

Mpilo said this conversation needed to have MaKhumalo's opinion; however, she was confident that Thobile would never allow her to do such a thing.

MaKhumalo's took care of Mpilo and raised her as her own.

Mzansi did not hold back in sharing their opinions on the matter:

@MoshekiD exclaimed:

"Mseleku is toxic, leech bro, a parasite! Must he survive against all odds? This is insane and selfish!"

@southsharkk asked:

"Does this mean the person that Mpilo marries must take the Mseleku name, and children will belong to them? Because what does he mean by Mpilo stepping up?"

@Fruit_iii reacted:

"That conversation between Mpilo and Mseleku was so cringe."

@Sanele_Nathi said:

"I love how carefree Mpilo always is, like out of all Musa Mseleku’s older children, she is the liveliest and the most outspoken, but Syacela definitely wants to manipulate her into intervening in his marital affairs."

@tshekatsheko stated:

"Mseleku is trying to use Mpilo to fight his battles. They can do the ceremony, he's just being spiteful."

@tswalie asked:

"Mseleku wa gafa straight! Mpilo doesn't have to get married, but must have kids to protect umuzi ka MaK? Why a sa tseye bana ba Sne?"

@winterrsunshinx asked:

"Oh no, Mseleku is so wrong for asking Mpilo to have kids, what do you mean you don’t even care/want me to get married, but I must have kids? Diabolical, you don’t even care what my goals are in life, but iyngane phambili."

