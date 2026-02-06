is South African reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku posted a photo of both his wives on social media, amid talks by some people

The Izingane Zesthembu star, Mpumelelo Mseleku, is following the polygamous route like his father, Musa Mseleku

Because of the contents of their reality TV show, some people have assumed that the ladies do not get along

Mpumelelo Mseleku is expected to take both Amahle Biyela and Tirelo Kale, as his wives. Image: Sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku is back in the spotlight following his latest Instagram post.

The aspiring polygamist shook things up when he showed love to both his women in a loving post. Mpumelelo is in a relationship with both Amahle Biyela and Tirelo Kale, and he shares babies with both of them.

Mpumelelo posts baby mamas

It caught some people by surprise that Amahle and Tirelo get along, despite the tension between them on Izingane Zes'thembu.

Taking to Instagram, Mseleku shared a photo of his women looking happy and bonding in a picnic-like setting. He captioned the post, "Omakoti bakithi," which translates to, "The wives at home."

Briefly News previously reported that Tirelo Kale was accused of bullying Amahle Gasa by the viewers of the hit reality show.

Mpumelelo Mseleku showed love to both his wives, Amahle Biyela and Tirelo Kale. Image: Mis_kale

Source: Instagram

sdmahlangu gushed:

"Oh, they are beautiful. Even Tirelo is now showing us that she is a good person."

siphesihlemsholozishongwe said:

"They must go to eMzumbe, then."

palym9 said:

"Oh, we love your wives."

yollybabe_ reacted:

"The one that got away is graduating this year."

ludwe2022 said:

"Please, do not act like they’re cool. It will end in tears. Even with your last one, Vuyo, she pretended like she was fine but she wasn't."

sanelisiwenjoloza praised:

"Have you sent your congratulations? She passed with a istinction. At least uno baby mama one Degree."

nomsasasanthodi said:

"But, Mzumbe is falling apart. They need to go and vusa lamuzi."

idis_com shared:

"Society will say it’s AI. This is beautiful to watch Keep them close Sbindi."

snenhlanhla51299 replied:

"I love them. The girl's are always twinning. Clothes hairstyles and stuff. They look happy together shem."

sanelisiwenjoloza said:

"Vuyo is banging a degree, Mpumelelo. You have a baby mama who is educated. We don’t even need your congratulations. My last hope is Amahle. I know she won’t disappoint abeke umjolo before her education."

dlam.ini1157 said:

"This Tirelo chick is dangerous. Amahle must not be too comfortable. Everything she does must be for her benefit. But I like how Mahle doesn't allow Tirelo to bully her. Ufike kwi stop manje Tirelo. Her reign stops here."

Amahle reportedly gives birth

In a previous report from Briefly News, Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku has reportedly welcomed his fourth child with his fiancée.

Amahle Biyela allegedly welcomed their newborn baby on 28 January 2026 at a hospital in Durban. Some peeps trolled the star for going to a public hospital, with many revisiting his family's stance on medical aid.

Source: Briefly News