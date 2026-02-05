South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has teased his next guests on his YouTube series The Awkward Date

The comedian and influencer shared a hilarious video after being a third wheel with lovebirds Bontle Modiselle and her hubby, Priddy Ugly

Fans of the famous couple are waiting in anticipation for the episode to drop, and have poked fun at Lasizwe

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lasizwe went on an Awkward Date with lovebirds Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. Image: Lasizwe, Priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity couple Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly showed off their fun and quirky side on an awkward date with Lasizwe.

The couple, who have been together for 17 years, made Lasizwe feel like a third wheel in his own YouTube show.

Lasizwe teases next date for YouTube show

On Instagram, Lasizwe shared a trailer of his upcoming episode with Bontle and her rapper bae. In the clip, things get raunchy between the couple who recently welcomed their second-born baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lasizwe also asked about the moment they started dating and who asked whom out. Bontle reveals that she made the first move, with Priddy Ugly saying he has never asked a girl out.

Watch the hilarious trailer below:

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from users:

simzngema reacted:

"We are burning and we are so young."

nandi_madida exclaimed:

"Thatha wena 3rd wheel!"

i_am_yammy1 joked:

"You know what, Lasizwe, I hope you are okay."

lola_trishiana_ responded:

"How did you manage to sit through that. Yohhh, I'd have cried in single so loud, then I'd faint."

chubby_chickssss said:

"Lasizwe, close your eyes, the heat is too much ."

unathi_jac stated:

"I would have cried my lungs out if was on your shoes right now."

Bontle and Priddy Ugly steal hearts

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, who recently won the title of Couple of the Year at the 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards, revealed that they have never fought in their entire relationship. In an interview with MacG, Bontle said:

“We started dating in 2009, so that's like 11 years now. We don't fight. I've never fought with him. We disagree, but we don't fight. He has never raised his voice. I've never raised my voice. We've never walked out on each other. No one slammed the door. We've never had a dramatic moment like we really never have,” Bontle Modiselle said.

“No, I mean if he needs to go out and do his thing with his homies, yeah, go out, but it's not because we fought and he needs to let out some steam,” Bontle Modiselle added.

Bontle Modiselle and her hubby, Priddy Ugly, have never argued. Image: Bontle_modiselle

Source: Twitter

Bontle posts photo of baby boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly had announced that they welcomed their son into the world.

On Friday, 29 August 2025, Bontle Modiselle shared photos and videos of the newborn on Instagram and added an excited caption. Mzansi celebrities and fans congratulated the Molois, while others laughed about the video on frame 9. “Life lately. To God be the glory 🙏🏽”

Source: Briefly News