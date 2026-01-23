Mzansi's favourite couple, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, have officially been crowned at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

The couple, who are parents to two children, have been goals ever since they made things official, and have even amassed a growing fanbase

Social media users and voters celebrated the lovely couple's win, saying it was much-deserved

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly won a major award at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Image: Priddyugly

Source: Instagram

The votes are in, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have clinched the title of Couple of the Year at the 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

The couple made things official in 2017 after getting married in the presence of friends and family. Almost nine years later, the dancer and rapper are proud parents to two children.

Going against the couple were Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema, Kwesta and Yollanda Vilakazi, and finally Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube.

Check out the official announcement below:

The many times Bontle and Priddy stole hearts

Just recently, Bontle Moloi went viral after she spoke about her relationship with Priddy Ugly on Podcast and Chill in 2021. She revealed that ever since they started dating in 2009, they have never fought.

“We started dating in 2009, so that's like 11 years now. We don't fight. I've never fought with him. We disagree, but we don't fight. He has never raised his voice. I've never raised my voice. We've never walked out on each other. No one slammed the door. We've never had a dramatic moment like we really never have,” Bontle Modiselle said.

“No, I mean if he needs to go out and do his thing with his homies, yeah go out, but it's not because we fought and he needs to let out some steam,” Bontle Modiselle added.

The couple did, however, cause a stir when they said that cheating to them is not a deal breaker.

“For us, cheating is not a deal-breaker in our relationship. Without invalidating anyone’s experiences. There are a lot of conversations, there are a lot of experiences, a lot of things that have happened to inform such a decision. So us deciding or me feeling right now as Bontle, that to me cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel."

“That type of circumstance is not something that would get in the way of our relationship,” Bontle told MacG.

Despite their controversial statements, the couple remains loved by Mzansi, hence their amazing win.

Botle shares snippet of baby boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly confirmed they had welcomed their second child, a son

On Friday, 29 August 2025, Bontle Modiselle shared photos and videos of the newborn on Instagram

South African celebrities and fans congratulated the Molois, while others laughed about the video on frame 9. "On Friday, 29 August 2025, Bontle Modiselle took to her official Instagram account and shared a joint post with Priddy Ugly. The post was aptly captioned:

“Life lately ❤️To God be the glory 🙏🏽”

