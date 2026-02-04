South African amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa and Nota Baloyi are at it again on social media

The former music executive ruffled Phori's feathers when he said the star has not been releasing hit songs in a while

This might cancel out any praises Noya Baloyi once gave to DJ Maphorisa, including the time when he said Phori was responsible for his first car

There really is no burying the hatchet between DJ Maphorisa and Nota Baloyi. The two stars have been at each other's throats for some time now, with one expressing how much they are a fan of the other.

However, those who might not be familiar with their past might believe that the stars have never gotten along.

DJ Maphorisatrolls Nota Baloyi

Reacting to a post which hyped DJ Maphorisa's upcoming releases, Nota said the producer has not been making hit songs in a while.

"Last week he missed. When last did he drop a hit?"

This caught Phori's attention, who then clapped back hard at Nota, reminding him that he works for him.

"You work for me. Worst part for free! Whatever you say about me, good or bad, I still take home," he wrote and then added a rolling eye emoji.

Meanwhile, just recently, DJ Maphorisa asked Nota about his royalties for Ngud. “Are you gonna pay me my royalties, yoh. I have been waiting 10 years,” he wrote.

When Nota responded, Phori unleashed some fierytargeted insults, including calling him a failed music executive.

"Start to do things. Be a doer more than a talker, make money, bro. You failed way too much. You had a record label, and you flopped. You don't have a relationship anymore with people/artists that means no net worth. You had a deal with orchards, you failed. Why should I take your advice?" he asked.

"You crossed the line when you said I must stop supporting local gigs. South Africa outlets and promoters don't have money, bro, you forgot that I am a support system. Just spoke to Sha, and he says you guys got money from Ngud, but anyway, you can keep it, Mr Label Owner.

Nota shows love to DJ Maphorisa amid Samthing Soweto feud

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samthing Soweto targeted Maphorisa over royalties. The Akulaleki hitmaker was under the spotlight following the explosive allegations against Phori.

"He doesn't respect Phori, dawg. You guys do not understand who Phori is, that is the thing," he remarked. "Y'all think of people like they are internet sensations. Dawg, I drive two Benzes because of Phori," he added.

Nota defended Phori, saying Samthing Soweto lacks respect for the muso, hence what transpired. He also said Photi was responsible for him affording a Mercedes-Benz, which was parked nicely in his home. Nota, also praised Phori for discovering major acts like Kabza De Small, saying he was the OG.

