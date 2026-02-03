Trevor Noah Spotted with a Male in New York City, Mzansi recalls Nicki Minaj's "Boyfriend" Claim
- South African comedian Trevor Noah was spotted in New York City with a male in a resurfaced video
- Controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed that it was his boyfriend; however, Mzansi is poking holes in his theory
- In her rant, US rapper Nicki Minaj alleged that the jokester has a boyfriend who is known to the masses
South African comedian Trevor Noah was recently a hot topic after US rapper Nicki Minaj's claims that he has a boyfriend.
Now, a controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, has reshared an old video of Noah roaming the streets of New York. But he was not riding solo; he was with an unidentified male.
Does Trevor Noah have a boyfriend?
Nicki Minaj first made this claim following a joke Noah made while hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday, 1 February 2026. The TV host joked about Nicki Minaj missing the ceremony because she was at the White House with President Donald Trump discussing very important business.
"Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," she said.
"Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a. Everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."
Following the joke, Minaj took to X and said the comedian has a boyfriend.
"Trevor refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."
Check out the post below:
Netizens find it hard to believe, though, as many people argue that Trevor Noah was just conversing with a friend. Below are some of the reactions:
@kevyngbash defended the comedian:
"This does not show any romantic relationships which is what u want to insinuate. You should do better."
@BuhleTheFirst exclaimed:
"Regardless of whether it's true or not, why is it still such a big deal that someone is gay? Why is people's sexuality still taboo? If he's gay - yay. If he's bi - yay. If he's straight - yay! Because it's fine either way."
@sponge2023 said:
"Yoh! Dinangwe should confirm this."
@_ayanda_sengane asked:
"I would really hate for Nicki to be right. Were they holdin' hands?"
@nextgcon shared:
"Oh, he was not comfortable at all."
@Real_Precious_M questioned Musa:
"With his boyfriend? What if it is his gym instructor or golf buddy? Musa where do you get all this mgozi?"
@AmogelangMayvee asked:
"People acting like Bi people don't exist, also discussing people's sexualities in 2026? Serious?"
@iforgivedriew complained:
"Men complain about the loneliness epidemic, and immediately will call a man gay for hanging out with another man. Self-inflicted. Stay miserable."
Watch the X video below:
Donald Trump to sue Trevor Noah
In a previous report from Briefly News, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised comedian Trevor Noah after hosting the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony.
Noah roasted Trump and alleged that Trump was present at Jeffrey Epstein's Epstein Island, which has been linked to sex trafficking. He then threatened to sue him.
Source: Briefly News
