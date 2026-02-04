South African comedian Trevor Noah shared a behind-the-scenes as the host for the 2026 Grammy Awards

For the past six years, the TV star has been holding it down, but the show on 1 February 2026 was his last

Fans congratulated Trevor Noah, and they wished him well in his future endeavours. Many people cannot wait to see him in action

Being the host with the most requires a lot of detail, planning, interacting with the audience members and people on and off the stage. For a while, many people saw the final product, which is Trevor Noah doing his thing on stage.

Now, the comedian has given fans and watchers just how much detail goes into hosting music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah behind the scenes

For the past six years, South African comedian Trevor Noah has been the leading force when it comes to hosting the awards show. Just recently, he showed fans what it's like to host the Grammy Awards.

In a video captioned, "This is what hosting the GRAMMYs is really like. Can't stop thinking about it. What a night!" Noah can be seen rehearsing and doing sound checks.

He also gets dressed and is ushered to the stage before delivering his punchy lines. Noah is also always ready to take the spotlight when an artist leaves the stage or when he needs to introduce the next act. At the end of the show, he interacts with the guests, including Billie Eilish, Sizwe Dhlomo, Bad Bunny, and Dr Dre.

Below is a look at the Grammys in Trevor's eyes:

Mzansi could not be more proud of Trevor. Below are some of the reactions:

@Hlo_nhanhlo responded:

"You did your thing and left a mark, Trevor. Well done."

@SoupLorrd asked:

"Do you have any plans to host some similar big events in South Africa in your next ventures?"

@sbuda_Jstar said:

"One of the best talents to come out of South Africa to the world. South Africans at large who have followed you and your career from the beginning are proud of you and your achievements. Wishing you much more success."

@BA_Mongana said:

"Bro Dr Dre just called amazing, I don't care about Nicky and Donald."

@Vinoliciah shared:

"Trevor, you are the best there is, the best there was, the best there will ever be."

@Carey3060831622 said:

"Sounds like an unforgettable experience. You absolutely crushed it."

@mc_thulani stated:

"Man, man, man. You’re great. You’re so smooth on the mic, you’re a true inspiration to many of us who share the same passion for the mic and wish to also one day grace the biggest stages, well done mr."

@Trevornoah stated:

"As mzansi as Africa, we’re proud of you."

@CoolBreezePt2 exclaimed:

"Oh snap. I thought that was the BET Awards? SHEEEEET!"

