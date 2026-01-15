Trevor Noah made history as the longest-serving Grammy Awards host in recent years, earning a substantial sum across his six consecutive gigs

The South African comedian’s annual fee placed him firmly in the upper tier of Grammy host compensation, according to industry reports

While the earnings were impressive, they formed only a small part of Noah’s overall fortune

Trevor Noah made millions hosting the Grammys

Source: UGC

Mzansi's global comedy export, Trevor Noah, will wrap up his historic six-year stint as Grammy Awards host in 2026, leaving fans proud of his achievements but curious about the financial perks.

The Johannesburg-born star, who became the first African to host the prestigious music ceremony, earned an estimated total of multi-million rands over the run, according to reports from outlets like Forbes and Newsweek.

Noah's journey began in 2021 amid the pandemic, when he brought his signature wit to the Grammys.

His charm kept him in the role through 2026, making him one of the longest-serving hosts in recent Grammys history.

Year-by-year earnings in rands

Grammy host salaries start at a base of R90,000 but typically range from R360,000 for high-profile figures like Noah.

Assuming the higher estimate, he avaraged R360, 000 per gig for six years.

Trevor Noah's annual salary at The Daily Show

While R2.16 million is a significant amount for most South Africans, it represents only a modest fraction of Noah’s overall wealth.

His annual salary from The Daily Show alone was reported by MSN and StyleCaster to be around R288 million ($16 million), pushing his net worth well over R1.8 billion ($100 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A celebrity-focused blog page on Facebook announced the news, drawing a flood of reactions from fans. See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah’s Grammy legacy

Beyond the numbers, Noah’s six-year tenure remains a source of national pride.

He brought South African flavour, humour, and representation to one of music’s biggest global stages. Recently, Mzansi reacted to the news that the star would host the Grammys for the final time in 2026.

Mzansi bid him farewell, blending both humour and shade.

Facebook user, Miles Ronin Ndlovu, joked:

"Holding on to that tender like a true South African. But on a serious note, congratulations to him."

Another user, Teboho Motaung, commented:

"Eish, Trevor must not forget to comb his hair this time. It's unAfrican to do that."

User, Mate Will, threw shade:

"Better comedians deserve to host that show."

Another user, Chic Boy Osita, chimed in with some black South African humour, quipping:

"His grandmother is working overtime. I mean there's no way 😂."

User, Simon Mokhele, expressed collective pride, stating:

"We feel proud."

Fans congratulated Trevor Noah on his Grammys milestone

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah is slammed for his silence on the alleged white genocide

Noah may be enjoying the perks of being Mzansi's favourite entertainment export, but the role came with some heavy responsibilities, as fans wanted him to challenge Trump's claims of a white genocide in South Africa.

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans said they were disappointed in him and expected more from someone in his position of influence.

Source: Briefly News