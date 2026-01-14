Trevor Noah will return to host the 68th Grammy Awards in 2026, marking his sixth consecutive year in the role

The Grammy Awards executive announced it will be Trevor Noah's final time hosting the prestigious ceremony

Mzansi fans and industry figures celebrated the milestone, praising Noah for putting South Africa on the global stage

Trevor Noah announced that he would host the 68th Grammy Awards.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi’s favourite global export, Trevor Noah, is set to make history once again as he returns to host the 68th Grammy Awards in 2026.

The former Daily Show host confirmed the news, revealing that this will be his sixth and final year leading the prestigious music ceremony.

Noah, who recently opened up about how friendships shape him, was described in fond terms by the Grammys' executive producer Ben Winston, who announced the news in a statement to various news outlets.

Winston said of the South African comedian:

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time.”

He added:

"He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music."

Since taking over hosting duties in 2021, Noah has become synonymous with the Grammys, bringing his sharp wit, warmth, and distinctly South African charm to the global stage.

His tenure has been praised for its inclusivity, humour, and ability to bridge diverse musical worlds.

Trevor Noah's first time hosting the Grammy Awards

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 63rd annual Grammy Awards for the first time on 14 March 2021.

Trevor's debut was a big success, if subsequent Grammy recalls are anything to go by.

During his monologue, Noah cracked a few jokes and concluded by acknowledging the year that had come before and its tumultuous occurrences. He said at the time:

"Tonight, we’re hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together — never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come."

Trevor Noah gets his first Grammy nomination

The nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Noah joins another South African star, Tyla, who has been nominated for her song Push 2 Start.

Noah himself bagged a nomination for his narration of his children's audiobook, Into the Uncut Grass.

His nomination is up against Fab Morvan and the Dalai Lama in the Best Audiobook category.

Trevor's legacy of laughter

As the Grammy Awards approach, the lasting impact of Noah’s hosting on the ceremony and its audience becomes evident.

Many on the internet, such as the Grammys executive producer, are reflecting on the joy and laughter that the South African has brought to the music industry and beyond.

South African Comedian Trevor Noah was hailed for his successful Grammys hosting.

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi accuses Trevor Noah of copying him

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made some damaging allegations against Trevor Noah, accusing him of being a copycat.

According to a previous Briefly News report, when Trevor Noah addressed Elon Musk concerning South Africa, Baloyi said that Noah was stealing his own talking points.

