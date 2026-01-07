Trevor Noah shared profound insights on friendship in a candid street interview, likening true friends to Horcruxes that keep pieces of your soul alive

The comedian reflected on how friendships allow men to embrace vulnerability and sensitivity, challenging societal expectations of toughness

Noah emphasised that friends provide patience, honest feedback, and shared joy, making life's journey meaningful beyond individual success

Global superstar and Mzansi's very own Trevor Noah has given fans a heartfelt reminder of what truly matters beyond the spotlight.

In a quick Dose of Society Street interview featured on Drum, the former Daily Show host opened up about how friendships have moulded him into the man he is today.

Drawing from Harry Potter, Noah likened friends to Horcruxes:

“If you’ve watched Harry Potter, the same way Voldemort had Horcruxes that kept him alive, I think your friends are your Horcruxes, people who own a little piece of you that you wish to keep of yourself.”

Noah's vivid analogy captures how friends preserve authentic parts of us amid life's pressures.

Redefining masculinity through connection

Noah, who co-produced a film with his Mzansi friend Anele Mdoda, didn't shy away from the challenges men face in a world that often demands them to show strength.

He said

"We’ve lived in a world where we’ve been told to be strong, we’ve been told to be tough, we’ve been told not to cry. We hug each other with a little two tap, but friendship is being able to be sensitive with each other."

He stressed that real bonds involve patience and growth:

“It’s not always easy, but it comes with love.”

Watch him speak in the post below:

Fans celebrate the wisdom

Netizens responded warmly online, with many calling the clip inspiring for men navigating emotional openness.

Comments praised Noah for normalising vulnerability. @officialsuo commented:

"How can I not love this man Trevor Noah? He's always has the treasure trove of positive insights with him."

Another user, @rontalksrock, said:

"Great attitude and perspective. Being open and ‘real’ is the best way to be!"

@beefypumpkin shared:

"Trevor’s podcast is my podcast of the year. It’s tragic that friendship is a skill we often undervalue, unlike partnership relationship."

Another voice on the platform, @guessitsnice, stated:

"If only I could have a friend like Trevor 🙌❤️."

@chombelala chimed in:

"I love this guy."

Walking far together

One of Noah's lines echoed the African proverb spirit: “If you want to walk fast, walk alone; if you want to walk far, walk with someone you love.” He described his “tribe” as people who sacrifice time, listen, and help him evolve, turning potential isolation into shared strength.

Trevor Noah remains close to his friends from South Africa despite his booming global stardom. He is frequently seen with South African radio hosts Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Recently, the comedian-turned-podcaster-and-author trended when he spoke Xhosa in a viral video.

Nota Baloyi accuses Trevor Noah of copying him

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made some damaging allegations against Trevor Noah, accusing him of being a copycat.

According to a previous Briefly News report, when Trevor Noah addressed Elon Musk concerning South Africa, Baloyi said that Noah was stealing his own talking points.

