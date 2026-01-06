During a candid interview, Zola Nombona opened up about her decision to decline a major career opportunity to safeguard her marriage

The former Intersexions star explained that the role required her to film scenes that conflicted with her marital boundaries, a sacrifice she felt was simply not worth the risk

Her honesty was met with praise and criticism from the online community, with fans admiring Zola for prioritising her marriage, while others claimed her recent actions contradicted her statements

In an industry where "the show must go on" at any cost, Zola Nombona proved that some things, like the sanctity of marriage, are simply not up for negotiation.

The actress recently left fans stunned after revealing the secret reason she walked away from a major acting role, saying it came down to a choice between her career and her husband, Thomas Gumede, to which she chose the latter.

Speaking on DJ Fresh's What A Week (WAW) Podcast on 21 November 2025, Zola revealed that navigating the fine line between art and real-life boundaries is never easy; however, the decision to prioritise her home over a provocative script was a risk she was proud to take.

"The character was going to do things where I had to consider my partner and how he would feel."

The former My Brother's Keeper star highlighted the "unfair expectation" placed on couples in the entertainment industry, saying that just because her husband, who is an actor and filmmaker, is in the industry, it doesn't mean he should always be comfortable with certain things.

"We forget how other people feel because we're always so selfish, like 'It's a great role, it's great money.'"

While she did not disclose what show it was, she went on to emphasise that she did not regret turning down the role, saying her decision was for the sake of her future with Thomas.

The couple wed in 2018 and have a five-year-old son together. Recently, Briefly News spotlighted their marriage, where Nombona indicated that the overlap in their careers fosters a profound mutual understanding, helping them navigate the sector's rhythms together.

Her honesty was met with a whirlwind of both praise and scepticism. While many admired Zola for the courage to prioritise her union with Thomas Gumede, others were quick to point out the contradictions by referencing her risqué photoshoot.

Watch Zola Nombona's interview below.

Social media weighs in on Zola Nombona's interview

Fans admired the actress's decision to prioritise her marriage.

Andy8702SA said:

"Wow, now that's wonderful. Not the selfish thinking for your own benefit, forgetting that there's another person and an image to protect. I love her for that."

Ndlombango admired Zola Nombona:

"A woman of integrity."

Corporategirl6 wrote:

"I admire that. Put your marriage first."

Meanwhile, others wondered whether her husband would do the same.

irene_tlou said:

"Mxm, men wouldn’t even think twice, stop making life-altering decisions around men, they don't deserve that loyalty."

BrownieBabiey asked:

"Do men sacrifice so much in marriage as ladies do?"

lunanqiwa argued:

"Love my girl Zola, but Thomas would definitely have done it."

On the other hand, some claimed Zola Nombona failed to honour her marriage after pictures from her racy photoshoot surfaced online.

Baby_Brown38 was not convinced:

"I just don’t get it after the pics I saw."

sikie4 asked:

"Is she not the one who had a photoshoot naked, wrapped with plastic and money?"

TechChiefsZA slammed Zola Nombona:

"100% contradiction between 'jeopardising the marriage' and that photoshoot where the only thing protecting the brand was a layer of Glad Wrap and a few Rands."

Annie_Modiba said:

"Nah, her recent photoshoot is questionable."

