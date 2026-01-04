How to Ruin Love: The Lobola actress Zola Nombona recently surprised South Africans when she showed off her racy look

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared photos of the former Generations: The Legacy on his X account this week

South Africans commented on the social media influencer and actress's photo online

Former 'Generations: The Legacy' actress Zola Nombona gets slammed for her bik*ni and cash photo.s Images: ZolaNombona

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zola Nombona, who recently starred on How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, recently debuted her risque look on social media.

Nombona, who recently opened up about her marriage to Thomas Gumede, received mixed reviews online this week.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the actress on his X account on 2 January 2025.

The former Generations star posted the photo on her Instagram account and captioned it:

"New year, new energy,"

X users react to Nombona's pics

@LMadikila said:

"Yoooooh, I never thought of this. Kahleni," (Wait a minute).

@Thuthukile29 replied:

"I am trying to understand the idea of this picture."

@Ntan72698 said:

I" thought she was classy, se funa ukuba yibaddie," (She wants to be a baddie).

@ItisSamhere responded:

"Money? The root of evil."

@TshiamoM_ reacted:

"I thought she was a cool lady, but when did she turn into this person?"

@sikie4 commented:

"Str*pper, prost*tute tendencies, what’s the story behind plastic-wrapped money in your body like drug traffickers?"

@LahDeeDah_ wrote:

"I’m dying to know what the concept behind the shoot was."

@aneleflawz reacted:

"This ain't se*y at all. Whose idea was it?"

@GiftMhlambi said:

"Body made of plastic? Fake body spent a lot of money?"

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"Ugliest Photoshop ever… really so unlike her as she’s always stunning and classy."

@TshiamoM_ said:

"I thought she was a cool lady, but when did she turn into this person."

@MazwiMa4482 responded:

"What's all this mara? Portraying yourself like this and expecting respect from the same public you exposed yourself to."

@CTseke80418 reacted:

"Aowaaaaaaaa Zola, yini manje le?" (What's this now?)

@WPrincess49 said:

"They couldn't come up with anything else except these 90s pictures."

@TheBlckGenius replied:

"That's a money photo almost close to the the money bag, but this time it means the body that makes money."

@Asa_Sigoxo responded:

"Ayafana naye kele."

@frisco_deep said:

"I guess it means she has a lot of money."

@Lisa_Akh wrote:

"She’s slowly becoming what I never thought she would be. You see, the problem with women once they lose weight, they forget about self-respect."

@billiesage_ said:

"So, what's the creative direction behind this photoshoot?"

@TS_Mbongwa replied:

"She might be trying to imitate the famous Dlamini."

'Generations: The Legacy' star Zola Nombona shares bik*ni photos. Images: ZolaNombona

