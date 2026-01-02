Former Isibaya actress Enhle Mbali made headlines this week when she was seen with the IPHC leader in Mozambique

Mbali, who is reportedly related to the IPHC leader, reportedly attended Tshepiso Modise's wedding over the weekend

South Africans on social media commented on the viral videos and photos of the actress and the church leader

Videos and photos of Enhle Mbali with IPHC leader and his wife. Images: EnhleMbali

Black Gold actress Enhle Mbali had social media talking when she was spotted with IPHC leader Tshepiso Modise and his wife over the weekend.

Mbali previously made headlines when she was spotted singing after her divorce from DJ Black Coffee.

The Rockville star also impressed South Africans on social media with her dance video online.

Social media user @Lord_Ori shared a video of the actress with the church leader on his X account on 1 January 2025.

According to social media reports, the actress is the niece of the IPHC leader, Tshepiso Modise, who was her late father's brother.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a photo of Mbali on its X account with her uncle in Mozambique on Friday, 2 January 2026.

South Africans react to a photo of the actress

@Blaq_Ston replied:

"Kanti lobaba ushada kayi ngaki in a year (How many times does he get married in a year), greedy much?"

@KG_ZA2025 said:

"Mozambique? Bathong, that’s Tshepiso Modise. One of the IPHC leaders mock."

@itsme79482665 commented:

"No, her grandmother, 'Tshwaro,' and Tshepo's dad, 'Clayton, 'are siblings."

@Tebogo_M21 responded:

"Is that her uncle?...holding her like that."

@ChumaniJ said:

"She probably met her husband at this event."

@Tmalebana001 wrote:

"Enhle Mbali is a child of the Modise priesthood line. Her father would have been cousins with Ntate TS Modise. His name was Freddie Modise, who I believe was the son of O.B Modise, F.S.'s second son. Her father was a rumored playboy using the church as a hunting ground."

@RefilweSeboko said:

"Is this famous Nigerian pastor?"

@uDabswenu wrote:

"But how is Tshepo her uncle, their fathers were siblings ke batswala."

@LloydMol3fe responded:

"Dressed up like an African dictator."

@TmPhuthu replied:

"This malume looks so loaded!"

@KastroSol said:

"Jiki jiki she’ll be defending herself, saying we used a cond*m."

@Nkunzemhlophe wrote:

"People can't read to comprehend. Nothing says that the man in the picture is the uncle. Read to comprehend pls before commenting."

@vuyo_thabethe replied:

"Manje lona? Is it the uncle?"

@LeMsira1 said:

"I'm just here to observe the comments animaameli (you don't listen) nina,"

@MoreTwoLyf responded:

"Omg I didn’t know she’s related to Mablerh."

SA comments on videos and photos of Enhle Mbali with IPHC leader. Images: EnhleMbali

