Bathong, Somizi Mhlongo, is all about being bold and unique, and his recent Christmas outfit had many netizens talking on social media.
On Thursday, 25 December 2025, the online news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a daring picture of the flamboyant media personality's Christmas Day look, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter).
Though the image garnered over 68K views online, many people weren't quite impressed with him making a bold move with this outfit, as previously he was dragged for the dress he made for Makhadzi at this year's SAMA awards.
See the picture below:
Mzansi reacts to Somizi's outfit
Shortly after the star's Xmas outfit went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the look. Here's what they had to say below:
@pdmangava said:
"Even Morda Bongz cannot lift that kinda shoe."
@its_emmajones wrote:
"Someone must tell Somizi that his fashion sense is not on."
@TaperaMadyambu2 commented:
"This kind of dressing will make Bafana Bafana lose against the Warriors."
@Rerig10 responded:
"He looks constipated. And those boots?! Small wonder his legs are skinny!"
@_tomi24 replied:
"Sorry, but this is hideous."
@Homebuddy28 stated:
"Yho, you can see Ndlovu can't even stand up. I love Som G, but this is a flop for me."
@JosMolefe tweeted:
"When many display their costumes ... why not display your furniture designs. After all, it's Christmas holidays, and you can't be left behind @Sentletse."
@XolaniMichael8 wrote:
"He's become a danger to himself now, his is a hazardous, angeke phela extreme exaggeration."
Somizi graduates from fashion school
While many are judging his fashion sense, in October 2025, the flamboyant media personality graduated from fashion school.
Somizi decided to hone his skills and get certified at the Villioti Fashion Institute in Johannesburg. The institution offers a range of courses, including a Higher Certificate in Fashion, a Bachelor of Fashion and Honours, and short courses.
Some of the programmes can be done online. Expressing gratitude, Mhlongo thanked his close circle for their support, and also mentioned how proud he is of himself.
"SOMIZI, I AM SUPER PROUD OF YOU!" he exclaimed. "Thanks to my family. My friends for their love and support. My Fans for cheering me on from the beginning. @villiotifashion words can not explain. Special shout out to @moosas_fabrics, you made this journey easier," he ended off.
Somizi clears the air on liquidation scandal
In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo finally broke his silence to address the ongoing scandal regarding his alleged business, Search Light (Pty) Ltd.
He was at the centre of a case with the CCMA after reportedly fleeing from accountability when a sheriff attempted to seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries.
Source: Briefly News
