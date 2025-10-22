Somizi Mhlongo has finally broken his silence to address the ongoing scandal regarding his alleged business, Search Light (Pty) Ltd

The media personality is at the centre of a case with the CCMA after reportedly fleeing from accountability when a sheriff attempted to seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries

SomGAGA finally cleared the air about the ownership of the company after the saga hit national headlines

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo broke his silence after his saga with the CCMA took an unexpected turn.

The media personality is accused of owing hundreds of thousands in staff salaries after dismissing a group of employees without notice or a hearing.

Briefly News reports that the former Idols SA judge's alleged cleaning services firm, Search Light (Pty) Ltd, was being pursued by the sheriff to recover unpaid staff salaries amounting to R165,402.62.

Somizi and his rumoured business partner, Lindo Maleho, are both alleged directors of the company, as reported by Sunday World. However, SomGAGA claims he has no knowledge of the company.

Taking to his Instagram page on 21 October, he released a statement addressing the case and his alleged ownership of Search Light (Pty) Ltd, describing the reports as "deeply concerning."

"I would like to clearly state that the company referred to in the article does not belong to me, has never been registered under my name, and I have no association with it whatsoever. The claims made are completely false and misleading."

This comes after the sheriff made three failed attempts to recover assets from the Search Light (Pty) Ltd offices in Sandton, which have now been vacated.

Briefly News further reported that the company had moved from its premises and is operating remotely.

The case is ongoing, and while Somizi lifted the lid on the ownership of the company, the overdue staff payment claims remain unclear.

Briefly News has reached out to Mhlongo for comment. This is a developing story.

South Africa responds to Somizi Mhlongo scandal

Online users were appalled by the reports; however, some claimed they were not surprised.

AgcobileMqalo said:

"Time and time again, this man has proven himself to be a terrible person."

LangelihleMaph1 was not surprised:

"So, show me at least one black successful person in South Africa who's not breaking a law!"

GatsheniSanele9 had questions:

"This is bad and raises a lot of questions awarding of that tender due to the reason of not paying salaries when flexing on social media. R169k plus. How much was he getting from Transnet? Wow!"

Meanwhile, others weren't convinced by the allegations and defended SomGAGA.

NtsalubaColbert said:

"This may not even be true, but people are already happy at Somizi's downfall."

mlungisi_prince wasn't buying it:

"Even you know this is a lie, lmfaoo. Somizi does not even own that."

Nox_20105B wrote:

"Somizi is always catching heat."

