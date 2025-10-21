South African DJ Lerato Kganyago has been outed as having misled her supporters, after the truth of her association with 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa was revealed

According to a statement, the radio personality does not own the business in any capacity despite her previous claims

This comes after the luxe hotel was found at the centre of a corruption scandal, leaving social media to question Lerato and her husband's alleged criminal ties

Lerato Kganyago's hotel addressed the reports regarding the alleged corruption scandal. Images: leratokganyago/ Instagram, MsMtakwa/ Twitter

Source: UGC

A statement has been released after Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, were linked to a corruption scandal.

The power couple is making headlines after their swanky 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Johannesburg was name-dropped in an explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On October 20, 2025, an unknown witness spilled the tea about Kganyago’s plush hotel being used as a rendezvous spot for top cops and alleged criminals, allegedly orchestrated by Vusi Ndlala.

Following the bombshell allegations, a statement from the hotel soon emerged, clarifying the details of the inquiry. It noted that it had no knowledge of Vusi Ndlala or the alleged meetings held in its facilities.

Furthermore, the hotel reiterated its commitment to high standards of hospitality and respect for the law, further stating that it does not condone being used as a hub for criminality.

What truly stood out to many readers, however, was the fifth point in the hotel's statement clarifying the Metro FM presenter's official relationship with the establishment.

"The Hotel notes with concern that media commentary has directed criticism toward Mrs Lerato Kganyago, despite her having no operational, managerial or ownership involvement in the Hotel.

"The statement continued: The Hotel emphasises that Ms Kganyago is not associated with the business operations of the Hotel and should not be drawn into or implicated in these matters without factual basis."

A statement from 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa revealed that Lerato Kganyago does not own the establishment. Image: african_so45625

Source: Instagram

This follows the media maven previously flaunting her hotelier status on social media.

Famous for being the "owner of Valentine's Day" and a symbol of wealth and opulence due to her lavish lifestyle and her husband's flashy gestures, social media did not take long to question what else Lerato had misled them about in the past.

Read the 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa's statement below.

12 On Hillel Villa and Spa confirmed that Lerato Kganyago is not the owner. Image: pule_jones

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Lerato Kganyago bombshell

Online users are shocked beyond words by the hotel's revelations. Read their comments below:

MakudzumelaGP demanded:

"Now that it has started with Lerato Kganyago, we must investigate everyone at Metro FM, including Sizwe Dhlomo."

joy_zelda laughed:

"MaMkhize and Lerato Kganyago are losing it all because of bragging."

mankagiso said:

"You can’t tell me bo Lerato Kganyago don’t know, ma.n You can’t convince me that they are innocent."

Ke_Moeletsi demanded:

"Arrest Lerato Kganyago #MadlangaCommission."

Online users want Lerato Kganyago to be punished after her alleged hotel, 12 on Hill Villa and Spa, was linked to a corruption scandal. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others took a different approach by targeting Lerato's employer.

This comes after Sol Phenduka lost his job at Kaya 959 over a defamation case against Minnie Dlamini, and online users demand a similar fate for Kganyago.

The backlash is further fueled by Lerato’s defence of fraud-accused beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina during the Miss South Africa controversy, an action that many South Africans have clearly not forgiven her for.

Sbue_Ndlovu asked:

"@METROFMSA, we need some energy from you! Any pending suspension/ investigation?"

Rogerthat_1652 said:

"@METROFMSA, you guys are employing criminals."

Krayzie_Animal was not impressed:

"@METROFMSA is bringing the spotlight to their business. Mathew Lani and and and."

SEREIMR demanded:

"Lerato must be fired. The same way as Sol was fired."

Mzansi questions Lerato Kganyago's source of wealth

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared social media users' debate about Lerato Kganyago and her husband's source of wealth.

This comes after the explosive claims during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which led many people to believe the couple had criminal ties.

Source: Briefly News