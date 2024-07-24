Media personality Lerato Kganyago sparkled and shone when the @MDNnewss X page posted the lavish gift she got

Kganyago celebrated her 42nd birthday this week, for which she seemed to receive a large luxurious diamond ring

Followers and fans of the radio jock flooded the X page's mentions as they reacted to the latest in a series of gifts

Lerato Kganyago dazzled with the luxurious diamond ring gifted to her for her 42nd birthday. Images: @Leratokganyago

Source: Twitter

Radio jock Lerato Kganyago did the most this week as she took to the timeline to flaunt her 42nd birthday surprise.

The model and actress is known for being showered with expensive gifts and putting on outlandish displays for all to see.

Kganyago celebrates 'diamond' birthday

It seemed she would not drop the ball this time after seemingly boycotting her usual Valentine's Day splendour in February, leaving her followers and fans in limbo.

But the model and actress later revealed that she had experienced a spontaneous abortion in the lead-up to the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram at the time, the DJ said she took time out to deal with her devastating loss.

Months after the plot twist, she was back flaunting a new lux present, this time on her 42 birthday.

The @MDNnewss X page posted a video, apparently of Kganyago brandishing a large diamond ring, still in its box.

The caption read:

"Lerato Kganyago received a big diamond ring from her husband as a birthday gift."

The post on Wednesday, 24 July, comes two days after the DJ celebrated her latest natal day.

The 49-second clip shows her displaying the diamond ring in her outstretched hand. It shimmers and shines in the sun's glare as she twists it from side to side.

Fans and followers drool

This exhibition undoubtedly caught her followers' attention as they flooded the @MDNnewss page.

It ensured the post attracted 90,000 views, 1800 likes and nearly 170 reposts within four hours. Briefly News looks at some of the reactions to it.

@therealxolo wrote:

"She is loved."

@CalliePhakathi said:

"Must be nice."

@BbwMaturity joked:

"Hope it’s insured."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News