Lerato Kganyago had Mzansi salivating with her recent picture. The media personality proved why she is regarded as one of the hottest stars in South Africa.

Lerato Kganyago's stunning picture went viral on social media. Image: @leratokganyago

Lerato Kganyago's stunning picture goes viral online

Award-winning South African radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago set social media on fire with her stunning picture. Fans could not believe how their favourite celebrity seems to be ageing backwards.

Reacting to the now-viral picture posted on the microblogging platform X/Twitter by the popular gossip page MDN News, many said Lerato is still killing it. The star flaunted her killer legs in a burnt orange mini-dress and gold heels.

Lerato Kganyago's picture leaves fans drooling

Lerato's picture received several comments from social media users who loved her killer look. Many commended the star for her ageless beauty.

@BhekiMbhele6 said:

"She's very hot and bhe... bheble but ke Chathiyology, must have... so that into inhlale. Phumlovie."

@lihlelelogmail1 added:

"She’s beautiful, but why is everyone looking the same of late, is it the same editing apps or? Because even Mihlali has this look."

@lestin45 wrote:

"This one is beautiful inside and outside, bro. God bless and protect her."

@kgotsohopelekau said:

"Wishing her all the best - I still believe that God will surprise her one day like how he surprised Sarah & Abraham with a child (Isaac)❤️"

