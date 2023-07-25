Connie Ferguson has been praised for her ageless beauty after her recent pictures went viral on social media

Many fans lauded the star for taking great care of herself and always ensuring her body is well taken care of through exercises

Others said the former Generations star looks more beautiful in real life than in the pictures and videos online

Connie Ferguson is among the many South African celebrities who are prioritising their health. The actress recently left Mzansi salivating when pictures of her ageless beauty went viral on social media.

Connie Ferguson’s fans laud her for her stunning looks. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson leaves fans drooling with stunning snaps

Connie Ferguson has been lauded for not looking her age. The star who is in her 50s had Mzansi asking for her secret to looking forever young.

A snap of the former The Queen star shared on Twitter by @KingDon_za showed her flawless skin and gorgeous hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tweep said the veteran South African actress does not look her age. The post read:

"I can't believe that she is in her 50s "

Connie Ferguson praised for her stunning looks

Social media users also gushed over Connie Ferguson's looks. Many said the actress is setting the bar too high for other celebrities her age.

Others noted that Connie looks young and fresh because she has the money and resources to visit top doctors and buy expensive skin products.

@LungiYou said:

"She really looks good and fresh..she's taking good care of herself."

@Ndali84 wrote:

"It’s important to use anti-aging creams and lotions from age of 35 years then , your face muscles will appear strong with volume, just a tip. Looking good Connie Ferguson"

@2020_rmsa added:

"The reason why our ancestors lived upto 1 000 - 6 000 years of age is because they were not poor. Poverty was foreign to them and I'm told a 17 years of today look exactly like a 1 000 years of our ancestors. That's all I wanted to say."

@SaneleW2 added:

"She is beautiful and looks 35 years old."

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson drops saucy snap from lush Mauritius vacation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson is in Mauritius, and she dropped social media content.

On Instagram, Lesedi shared a hot picture showing her wearing swimwear that showed off her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, Mzansi peeps are freezing; the stunner enjoyed the island's warm weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News