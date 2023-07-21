Thuso Mbedu got candid in a recent video clip shared by a major beauty brand she was appointed the spokesperson for

Mbedu spoke about her life, childhood dreams, favourite city to live in, and whether or not she enjoys pap

Mzansi continues to celebrate Thuso Mbedu's acting career in Hollywood and has praised her new accent

Love it or hate it, Thuso Mbedu's American accent is here to stay!

Thuso Mbedu has been appointed the new spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Mbedu shows off her new American accent in new promo video for L'Oréal

Thuso Mbedu has shared her excitement about partnering with L'Oréal Paris after she was appointed the spokesperson.

The cosmetics and beauty brand asked her a series of questions which gave her fans more insight into who she is.

In the clip, Thuso described herself in one sentence and also shared whether she prefers acting on stage or on screen.

She also spoke about her most rewarding role, and that was Nawi from The Woman King. She said Nawi helped her overcome most of her fears as she had to come up with her own stunts in the film.

Thuso gets candid about her childhood dreams and whether she prefers Johannesburg or Los Angeles

Another interesting fact about the actress is that she wanted to become a dermatologist when she was younger.

The reason for this is that she developed skin problems, so she wanted to help other younger girls like herself deal with them.

Her future plans include building other people and mostly herself.

"Building others, building myself and giving aid wherever I can."

