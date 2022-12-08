The New York Times has named Thuso Mbedu the Best Actor of the Year for her outstanding performance in The Woman King

The actress wowed the audience with her acting skills on international stages when she played Nawi in the international film

Thuso shared the news on her official Instagram account, and fans plus Mzansi celebrities congratulated her

The New York Times has named Thuso Mbedu the Best Actor for the year 2022.

Thuso Mbedu is in a league of her own after her latest international nod. Image: Michael Rowe

Source: Getty Images

The stunning actress won many hearts with her historical film The Woman King, and it appears that she will continue to dominate the international acting scene.

According to ZAlebs, the list was compiled by Wesley Morris and A.O Scott, who were impressed by Thuso's acting abilities.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso celebrated the nod by sharing compliments from Wesley and Scott. Thuso was praised for her portrayal of Nawi in The Woman King and her performance in The Underground Railroad.

"This wasn’t the first time I’d seen Mbedu. She played an enslaved person on the run in “The Underground Railroad,” Barry Jenkins’s neglected 10-part masterpiece from last year, and I didn’t see a more imaginatively grueling feat of acting," said Wesley.

After Thuso shared the post, Mzansi celebs and peeps flocked to the comments section saying:

@sivngesi said:

"You’re everything"

@rowlene_sa shared:

"OMG, This is huge. I'm here for it."

@adriannamitchell_ posted:

"So deserved!! Looking forward to reading it. Congratulations "

@khazi_whazi replied:

"You’re an Inspiration, Thuso. Much love "

@thatop_kraal commented:

"My goodness, congratulations, Thuso God is too faithful "

@krystals_collections also said:

"Yes, Thuso! It’s been a long time coming ❤️"

@kwanda_photography wrote:

" great company, indeed"

@manye_an added:

"I felt Nawi! I wanted to be Nawi. You did thatCongratulations Thuso "

@lpmcreations_events also shared:

"Look at God! ❤️❤️❤️"

@vikashipalana also wrote:

"So far gone!!! Onwards and Upwards @thuso.mbedu "

@benisipaul added:

"You have tons of more awards coming your way."

