Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe and British singer Craig David smashed their duet on Thursday on the SABC 3 morning show

The multi-talented Katlego took to his timeline to share a clip of their rehearsal and thanking Craig for the opportunity and Mzansi is here for it

After the duet aired on the national broadcaster's popular show, Mzansi sang Katlego's praises and some even want the two stars to record a new song together

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Katlego Maboe is multi-talented. The Expresso presenter impressed Mzansi even more when he smashed his duet with British singer Craig David.

Katlego Maboe and Singer Craig David smashed their duet on 'Expresso'. Image: @katlegomaboe @craigdavid

Source: Instagram

Their duet aired on Expresso on Thursday morning, 8 December. Katlego Maboe took to Twitter a day before to share a clip of their rehearsal. He captioned his post:

"Thank you @CraigDavid for this moment. Catch the full interview on @expressoshow tomorrow, 6-9am, on @SABC3."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Expresso viewers sing Katleo Maboe and Craig David praises

The viewers of the SABC 3 breakfast show took to Katlego Maboe's comment section and applauded him for representing Mzansi so well. Some said the two stars must get in studio and record a song together.

@GrantHinds wrote:

"We need to see a collaboration!"

@SoulFairy3 said:

"When you think you can't love Kat more...Boom."

@BernardMSithole commented:

"Thank you for putting us on the map Katlego. We greatly appreciate. South Africa loves you Craig. Rendezvous is one of my fav songs from you."

@thobile_sn wrote:

"I'm just sitting here day dreaming about you and all the things you do. Girl feel so right... My favorite song."

@PercyRockx said:

"I am absolutely enjoying and loving this era of Katlego. It gives me so much joy. He seems so much happier too."

@ManqobaShangase added:

"Also, I'm so stoked to see Craig David after such a long hiatus. This 'Rise & Fall' joint was released in 2002, that's like 20 years ago. Wild. S/o to Sting one time."

Idols SA top 2 light up Crown Gospel Music Awards with fire duet

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo and runner-up Nozi Sibiya set the Crown Gospel Awards stage on fire. The top 2 contestants performed a duet at the 15th edition of the annual ceremony a few days back.

Thapelo and Nozi were part of the star-studded performers during the glitz and glamorous event on 27 November at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo took to Instagram and posted pics of his duet with Nozi. Gospel lovers took to Thapelo's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on their performance. Many said they enjoyed the duet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News