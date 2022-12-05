Idols SA top 2 contestants Thapelo Molomo and Nozi Sibiya lit up the Crown Gospel Music Awards show with their powerful performance

The winner of this year's singing competition Thapelo posted pics of himself with Nozi performing a duet during the annual ceremony in Durban

The fans of the two singers shared that they enjoyed their duet and said they're looking forward to more collaborations from the two stars

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo and runner-up Nozi Sibiya set the Crown Gospel Music Awards stage on fire. The top 2 contestants performed a duet at the 15th edition of the annual ceremony a few days back.

‘Idols SA’ top 2 Thapelo Molomo and Nozi Sibiya lit up the Crown Gospel Music Awards with their duet. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Thapelo and Nozi were part of the star-studded performers during the glitz and glamorous event on 27 November at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo took to Instagram and posted pics of his duet with Nozi. He captioned the snaps:

"I enjoy being on stage with this sis of mine Nozi. To more duets coming. #CrownGospelAwards."

Mzansi reacts to the Idols SA top 2's duet

Gospel lovers took to Thapelo's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on their performance. Many said they enjoyed the duet.

thamistephen said:

"You guys nailed this one. The last part gave me goosebumps."

_clementine_s commented:

"This collab is amazing guys. Y'all are going places."

shad_myshadz wrote:

"You guys killed it especially the last part."

virginia.slindo said:

"I love you both soo much. God bless you."

babo_mzobe wrote:

"To more duets."

mukovhe_thandbantu commented:

"You can do good together."

zayedwazizo said:

"I’ve always loved you 2. Humble souls. The beasts."

philliciatong5gmail.com_ added:

"I love both of you. There something very special in you guys but I think it's the love of God."

Thapelo Molomo wants to leave a legacy for his daughter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, 13 November. The star plans to buy property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave a legacy for his daughter hence he wants to buy property with his money. The star shared that he also wants to touch people's lives.

