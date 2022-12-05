A local mayor had a cute wedding with Brutus Malada, who is a member of the political party ActionSA

Online users were spoiled with four pictures of their ceremony, and many people could not stop gushing over the lovebirds

People commented on how the Jo'burg Mayor is from the DA while the groom is a member of their opposition ActionSA

Online users were surprised to see two members of opposing political parties walking down the aisle. Mpho Phalatse from DA and Action SA's Brutus Malada had people in awe of their gorgeous wedding.

Mpho Phalatse Jo'burg mayor tied the knot with a member of Action SA, Brutus Malada, and people could not stop gushing over the beautiful newly married couple. Image: @Rabelani_Dagada

Source: Twitter

The pictures shared on Twitter attracted the most attention as people commented their thoughts on the union. Mpho and Brutus' marriage was under a lot of scrutiny.

Mzansi discusses Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's marriage to Action SA's Brutus Malada

A Twitter user, @Rabelani_Dagada congratulated Jo'burg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and Brutus Malada on getting married. The tweep posted pictures of their wedding day, and online users could not get enough.

The two's wedding ceremony looked beautiful, and peeps couldn't stop gushing over the couple. People commented with their opinions after seeing members from opposing political parties get hitched.

@SihleGeneral10 commented:

"Nkosiyami, it's coalition but love is a beautiful thing."

@Mbusi_B_Ndlovu commented:

"Someone said they took this coalition thing to a whole new level. I can’t find the source!"

@_BongiweZwane commented:

"Love wins...Congrats to them. May the Lord keep them."

@ThandiweMethapi commented:

"My baby daddy scored a great one."

@maseogane commented:

"Love is most beautiful. It always WIN. Congratulations madam Mpho. I love it for you."

@AIC100 commented:

"Congratulations to the new couple. Come to think of it, their political parties behave like a typical married couple."

@ZimasaMatiwane commented:

"Congratulations to Brutus, muhle phela umeya yhoo."

@Ak_Shuwa commented:

"Simple and romantic wedding."

@SifisoS84321618 commented:

"DA and ACTIONSA are officially inlaws."

