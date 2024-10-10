A Free State choir was spotted turning up an Engen garage after winning a competition, bringing a wave of joy with them

The lit footage was shared on TikTok and has already reached over 400,000 views and counting

Mzansi peeps loved it, with many saying the video captured the true spirit of South African people

A choir from Welkom, Free State decided to take their celebration to the next level after winning a competition. Where did they do it? At an Engen garage, of all places!

Celebrating big wins

The group burst into song with all the energy and good vibes you’d expect from a South African choir. Luckily for us, @tumelosuffo was there to capture the whole thing for TikTok.

"Not only were we emotional but we were also very excited about our achievement. 🔥😃❤️"

The video has been viewed over 404k times, and it's easy to see why. The spontaneous performance brought a much-needed dose of happiness, with Mzansi peeps flooding the comments.

TikTok users couldn’t get enough of the vibe, saying it perfectly showed the joy and warmth that South Africans exude.

Filling full tank maybe?

Some cheeky commentators joked that the real celebration was for the Polo in front of them. They said maybe it had just filled up a full tank of petrol, which is a real win these days!

@tshegomaeco said:

"South Africa ke Grade 12C shame, it's not for the beginners."

@MamShe wrote:

"Happy people I'm sure ke Bloemfontein neh. 💃💃❤❤"

@Baccanar mentioned:

"My people can compose a song on a spot and everyone will sing along as if we been rehearsing for months. 😂"

@Maiza_1011 stated:

"If you are not a South African, you are missing out! 😂🤣😂♥️🇿🇦"

@keletsokele_PediB joked:

"Bare it was the first time a Polo driver poured full tank in SA. 💀😭"

@Mohau Tumisi commented:

"Guys our country is so much fun."

@Buhle posted:

"The way ya'll sound so good as if you practiced or something."

@Hue-Man369🇿🇦 added:

"South Africa is not a country, South Africa is a lifestyle. 😭😂🤣🤞🇿🇦"

