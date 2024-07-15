East London groovists gave the South African Police Services members a difficult time when they tried closing one of the alcohol establishments

The clubgoers burst into an old-school song, asking why were the authorities called while they were still having a good time

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the clubgoers' high-energy

Groovists in East London did not let the police entirely ruin their mood. Images: @Flashpop, @Rodger Bosch

South African Police Services members in East London ended the groove while people were still enjoying.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @vuyo_mfundisi, people are seen at one of the alcohol establishments in East London having a great time until the Police officers end it.

It was not clear what led the authorities to come to the establishment. The groovists were disappointed but despite that, they burst into an old-school song by Mafikizolo, Nisixoshelani. The bop refers to people being chased out of groove while they are still having a good time - an excellent choice for the situation the clubgoers were in.

People sing old-school songs amid police ending groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the clubgoers energy

The video garnered over 30k views, with many online users loving the groovists' vibes.

@Sinozz Myoyo said:

"Can only be EL."

Zee loved:

"My favorite place."

@Sandile Ntshinga Maku asked:

"Where is the Dj? To play the song ."

@Uminam_Sityebi_SA related:

"Last time was there kumandi ke koneni." (It was nice)

@Mzukulu ka Mangindosi expressed:

"Ni ungovernable eKoneni kodwa , love it." (But you are ungovernable, love it)

@Andisiwe Gogo commented:

"Sata Ahhhh."

@mandAkhubuhle was entertained:

"Kumnand kodwa esouth afrika." (It's nice in South Africa)

@Thulie22 said:

"Niwabizelani ke bakithiniwasaphi nje." (Whya are you calling the police, why are you bringing them here)

SAPS confiscate DJ set at groove

