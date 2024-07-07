A young gentleman proudly drove his brand-new vehicle from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape

The man spent nine hours on the road to show his family his new Volkswagen Polo

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages

A Cape Town man drove his new car to the Eastern Cape to show his family. Images: @Akhona Rhee Tyhali

A young proud man shared his journey driving from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape for the first time after buying his car.

A TikTok user, @akhona_tyhali can be seen driving out of his place in Cape Town in the wee hours of the morning, embarking on his journey. He said the journey took him nine hours.

After four hours, he was in Riversdale where he made a stop to eat and rest. The young lad spoiled himself with a burger from KFC. He also revealed that before his journey he made sure that his ride was spotless.

In another part, he captured his car parked at his home where people were celebrating, singing and dancing. However, it was not so clean anymore - lol. The family had to welcome it most culturally.

"A nine hour drive from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape. Masigodukeni."

Man brings new car home

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens beamed with pride

The video garnered over seven thousand views, with many online users showering the gentleman with congratulatory messages.

@lubabalo grootboom commented:

"Yho driving 4 hours to Riversdale from Cape Town."

@Zubenathi said:

"I want to do this but Jho the driving part iyonqeneka! Congratulations bhuti! "

@Aizoh_M stanned:

"Congratulations . That first drive is just.."

@Vuyolam shared:

"This has got to be the most beautiful feeling ever ! I did such ! Congratulations and happy more miles."

@5 foot 7 foot celebrated:

"That first drive is always memorable Congratulations bhuti."

Woman celebrates first ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought her first car and celebrated with her family.

A lady on TikTok shared one of the proudest moments yet, when she got her very first car. The lady was seen hysterically crying as she drove her new beast home from the dealership. When she got home, her family welcomed her, ululating, singing, and dancing in celebration of her new achievement.

