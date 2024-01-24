One woman posted a TikTok video buying a brand-new set of wheels and driving it to visit her family

The lady posted the vlog all about going to a dealership and choosing her first car, and it left many viewers inspired

TikTok users were delighted to see the young woman winning as she drove a Mini Cooper from the dealership to her family home

A young woman had a reason to celebrate in a video. The lady made a big girl purchase and showed people the details.

A TikTok video shows a woman driving a new Fiat to show her family her first car. Image: @feliciiabbe21

The young lady inspired many people, and her video received more than 5, 000 likes. People commented on the TikTok video applauding the woman.

Woman in TikTok video celebrates buying car

One woman, @feliciabbe21, was overjoyed as she stepped into a car dealership for her new car. The lady drove off in her cream-coloured Fiat.

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over woman and happy family

The new car owner received a lot of comments complimenting her achievement. Many wrote that they hoped to be in her shoes one day.

Lebo K commented:

"You are living my everyday prayer, bless you and your beautiful ride."

Kwazeybear said:

"Watching people collecting their cars is so satisfying… congratulations."

Blue.M wrote:

"My fyp lately congratulations baby."

Lebone Charntelle gushed:

"Congratulations nana."

deadbeatzee added:

"You’re doing amazing sweetie."

_sprinklesprinkle gushed:

"Nchwaa this is beautiful mahn."

Ntswaki M added:

"Thando atulations . To many safe trips."

thando declared:

"I have car fever yaz."

Woman buys new car

A woman bought a new car, and she celebrated it. People could not believe her age.

Lady driving car feels like pilot, SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that a woman from Durban showed people how much she enjoys her Mini Cooper. The lady filmed a video starting her car ready to hit the road.

The video of the woman showing off her car received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thought her car was amazing.

A woman on TikTok @mini_naledi showed people that driving a Mini Cooper is like driving a play. She pressed multiple buttons and flipped switches in the clip, and her dashboard lit up.

